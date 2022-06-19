3h ago

add bookmark

KZN community chases down murder suspect after guest house chef stabbed 15 times

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • A Ballito guest house chef was stabbed allegedly by an intruder 15 times, and later died in hospital.
  • A suspect was chased by a guest and community members and handed over to Umhlali police. 
  • The incident took place around lunchtime on Saturday.  

A KwaZulu-Natal chef was stabbed during an invasion at a guest house in Ballito on Saturday afternoon, and later died in hospital. 

The victim, in his 30s, was declared dead on arrival at hospital, said KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo. 

READ 'I will die fighting alongside you' - pensioner, 90, domestic worker fight off intruder

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said the chef was killed at a guest house in Hillary Drive where he worked. 

Herbst said one of the guests at the establishment heard the chef screaming and came out and chased the suspect along with other community members. The suspect, believed to be 18-years-old, was caught and handed over to the police. 

ALSO READ Eastern Cape ANC ward councillor nominee stabbed to death

Herbst said the victim had been stabbed 15 times in the upper body. 

Ngcobo said the police were called to the scene at 14:00. They arrested the suspect who is currently being detained Umhlali SAPS.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kwazulu-natalcrime and courts
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8203 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 884 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4833 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,839.27
0.0%
Silver
21.67
0.0%
Palladium
1,817.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
59,083
-3.5%
All Share
65,391
-3.2%
Resource 10
67,489
-4.9%
Industrial 25
73,336
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,017
-3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo