KZN community chases down murder suspect after guest house chef stabbed 15 times

A Ballito guest house chef was stabbed allegedly by an intruder 15 times, and later died in hospital.

A suspect was chased by a guest and community members and handed over to Umhlali police.

The incident took place around lunchtime on Saturday.

A KwaZulu-Natal chef was stabbed during an invasion at a guest house in Ballito on Saturday afternoon, and later died in hospital.



The victim, in his 30s, was declared dead on arrival at hospital, said KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

READ | 'I will die fighting alongside you' - pensioner, 90, domestic worker fight off intruder

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said the chef was killed at a guest house in Hillary Drive where he worked.

Herbst said one of the guests at the establishment heard the chef screaming and came out and chased the suspect along with other community members. The suspect, believed to be 18-years-old, was caught and handed over to the police.

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape ANC ward councillor nominee stabbed to death

Herbst said the victim had been stabbed 15 times in the upper body.

Ngcobo said the police were called to the scene at 14:00. They arrested the suspect who is currently being detained Umhlali SAPS.



