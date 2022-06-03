53m ago

KZN community's anger over water supply: 'They don't know the frustration we are feeling'

Kaveel Singh
eThekwini Mayor. Mxolisi Kaunda.
Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Mxolisi Kaunda sat down with the Tongaat community for the first time since the floods hit nearly 50 days ago.
  • While only about 40 residents attended, they voiced their concerns with the slow pace in attending to their needs.
  • Kaunda was meant to introduce a contractor, but was unable to - due to an objection from another bidder.

Some residents in the greater Tongaat community feel the mayor of Durban, Mxolisi Kaunda, and senior officials at national, provincial and local levels have failed them after tens of thousands have been without proper water supply for over 50 days since the April flooding.

"We feel like they don't care about us because they are not in our shoes and they don't know the frustration we are feeling," Tongaat resident Memory Gugulethu said on Thursday.

She was speaking at one of the first formal community engagements Kaunda has had with Tongaat residents since flooding hit over 50 days ago, destroying much of the water infrastructure in the area.

The mayor was at the Tongaat Indoor Sports Centre after sending out a public invite on Wednesday afternoon.

He said he would introduce a contractor to the community to head up the repair of the Tongaat Water Works, the key facility that supplies residents.

By Thursday however, the contractor was nowhere in sight because of a supply chain dispute.

Kaunda, flanked by his deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla, and three ward councillors, heard complaints and concerns from residents.

They offered some feedback, and promised to mitigate the residents' nearly two months of being without tapped water.

His visit came a day after Tongaat residents blocked key roads in and out of the northern town in Durban, resulting in police detaining four men before releasing them on a warning.

We are being ignored

Gugulethu, a Hambanathi resident, said that, like many others, her primary concern was the slow pace of the City and the government.

She said that, while the president declared it a disaster area, officials were moving at a slow pace, and failed to understand what no water supply was like.

She added:

Our main concern is: why did it take nearly two full months to start the project? After the disaster, they needed to start doing the things immediately.

"If I remember, our councillor told us they just started to fix the road [going to Tongaat Water Works]. That took them over 30 days to start doing. If it takes you over a month to even start doing up the roads, when will you start the project of the water works?"

Residents in the Hambanathi Township in Tongaat pa
Residents in the Hambanathi Township in Tongaat patiently wait for a water tanker to arrive.
Thabiso Goba

She said that, while some in Hambanathi received water, there were many roads that did not.

"For three or four days at a time, some people got no water at all. We have kids and we have families we have to cater for. Some of the tankers only go to certain roads. It is frustrating to know some people are getting water and we are not."

The quality of water in the tankers was also questionable, Gugulethu claimed.  

She added:

We also need water to drink. The tanker water is not healthy, but they are still giving it to us. Old people and young people are getting sick. Imagine if you drink the water, get a running tummy, but there is still no running water in your house. That is a disaster. It is unhygienic.

"Some of us have been using river water, we know it is not good to use this, the municipality have told us this, but what else are we supposed to do? They don't give us any water."

Osborne Maphumulo, also a Hambanathi resident, lashed out at Premier Sihle Zikalala during his complaint. He said he had not seen the 30 tankers that were said to be servicing the community.

"Sihle Zikalala has uttered propaganda to the media that he issues 30 to 35 water tankers in Tongaat, we do not see that. To run short of water is part of major hygiene and is life, but it seems as if it's not treated as significantly as we expect leadership to do.

"Water tankers need to be up and down from morning to evening, not seeing them from 10:00 – we are working and do not have a chance to fetch water, only to find when we come from work, there is no water, how are we supposed to know?"

Kaunda asks for patience

Kaunda told residents that, despite the lack of water, they were not being ignored by the government and the City.

"The deputy minister came here more than twice. Deputy mayor, whip and councillor have been around here. We can proudly say we never neglected you. In terms of receiving service, we will agree you have not received it yet, we have been here giving you updates on what will happen."

He said they were working closely with Umgeni Water, the bulk water supplier for the province.

"There is a challenge with the water source, because it is not only Tongaat that is sourcing water from Hazelmere Dam.

"Those same dams need to support other communities, like iLembe. Therefore, what we have done with Umgeni Water is to try and mitigate and abstract water. We are also conducting water shedding to ensure that at least some houses start receiving water for four hours and cut off."

He said water from its source was not just allocated to eThekwini, but also other municipalities.

Speaking on the water tankers, Kaunda claimed there were 27 in Tongaat. He further claimed that the City had 200 tankers.

"The challenge of water is not just here, it is in other parts of the city. With the 200 tankers we have, we have to distribute it to other areas also. You are the only [area] receiving 27 tankers."

