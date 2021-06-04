KZN cop appears for allegedly soliciting R4k bribe from drunk driving suspect

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable has been released on R5 000 bail after allegedly soliciting a bribe from a man charged with drunken driving.

Constable Lieukazi Lilly Ndzendze was arrested by the Hawks in KZN on Tuesday for allegedly demanding R4 000 from Jaychand Seerpath, 51, who was charged with drunken driving in 2018, in exchange for making the case go away.

"She called him in at the station in the guise that she wanted to serve a court summons on him for the same case. When the accused [Seerpath]... arrived at the station as ordered, Constable Ndzendze allegedly informed him that the matter could be solved if he paid her R4 000 and a further R 2000 that she stated was meant for the Prosecutor in the case in order to permanently withdraw the case," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simpiwe Mhlongo.

Mhlongo said that Seerpath paid the constable R4 000 and gave her an additional R400 as "lunch money".

"The matter was later reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team. Mr Jaychand Seerpath was consequently arrested and charged for corruption in September of 2019, he was granted bail. Constable Ndzendze has now been added on the same case as the second accused hence her recent court appearance," Mhlongo said.

The matter will be back in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.