KZN cop in court for allegedly demanding bribe to make case go away

Raahil Sain
  • A KwaZulu-Natal warrant officer was arrested by the Hawks last week after he allegedly promised to destroy a case docket in exchange for R10 000 gratification.
  • The Hawks conducted an undercover operation and swooped in at The Phoenix Police Station while monies were being handed over. 
  • The officer has since appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court where he was granted bail of R1 000.

A 49-year-old KwaZulu-Natal police officer has appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on corruption charges. 

Warrant Officer Phathamanathan Moodley, of Phoenix Police Station Detective Services, was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime (Hawks) after he allegedly promised to destroy a case docket in exchange for R10 000 gratification, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo in a statement on Sunday.  

Moodley subsequently made his first court appearance and was granted bail of R1 000.

Mhlongo said it was alleged the officer was investigating a case of malicious damage to property and assault which occurred in the Phoenix area.

He said the suspect, who is now a complainant in this matter, allegedly received a call from the officer to meet and discuss the case.

"The two allegedly met at Mount Edgecombe and the warrant officer allegedly requested a gratification of R10 000.00 in order to destroy the case docket," he said.

"The complainant allegedly paid him R5 000 and the balance was to be paid the following day. The matter was then reported to the Hawks members and an undercover operation was swiftly conducted."

According to the Hawks, when the complainant was paying the balance at the Phoenix police station, the team swooped and discovered the money. The case was postponed until 16 March 2021. 

In a separate matter, another senior KwaZulu-Natal police officer was arrested after he allegedly accepted a R5 000 "Christmas gratification", News24 reported.  

According to the Hawks, Colonel Kemelash Dalip Singh was approached by the complainant about a theft case that was being investigated by his section.

Mhlongo said the complainant alleged that he asked about the progress in the investigation, but was allegedly informed that "something was wrong with the case". 

When the matter was reported to the Hawks, an undercover operation was conducted on Monday 21 December. 

Singh was allegedly caught after accepting cash from the complainant. 

sapskwazulu-nataldurbancrime
