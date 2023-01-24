2h ago

KZN cop, wife and two children killed as gunmen ambush family in their car

Compiled by Nicole McCain
A KZN police officer, his wife and two of his children were shot dead in Port Edward.
PHOTO: André Damons
  • A Port Edward police officer, his wife and two children died after being ambushed by gunmen.
  • A third child survived the attack.
  • The family of five was seated in their car at the time of the shooting.

Gunmen killed a KwaZulu-Natal police officer, his wife and two children while they were seated in their car in Port Edward.

Warrant Officer Roger Mavundla, 49, his wife and three children, aged 10 to 17, were ambushed on Saturday, said police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

"The officer, his wife and two children sustained fatal wounds and died on the scene, while a third child is being treated at a local hospital," said Netshiunda.

Police top brass were expected to visit the slain officer's family on Tuesday. The delegation is expected to include Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola.

The visit would include a briefing on "the crime patterns in the policing area and interventions in place to deal with violent crime", added Netshiunda.

Twenty-two police officers were killed between July and September 2022.

In Cape Town, an officer from Muizenberg police station was stabbed to death in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening.

In Barberton, Mpumalanga, a man was arrested hours after Flying Squad members were attacked. Two officers were shot at when they stopped to offer assistance to a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on the N4 in eMalahleni. One of the officers was wounded in the abdomen.


