KZN cops accused of brutality while questioning suspects allegedly linked to AKA's murders

Three men have been released after they were taken into custody in Belhar, Cape Town, allegedly for the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead in Morningside, Durban, in February.

The arrest of the suspects has been shrouded in mystery as one of them appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police have been accused of brutality while questioning suspects in connection with the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his lifelong friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.



This after four men were apprehended when the police swooped in on them in Belhar, Cape Town, on Sunday.

Three of the men have since been released, with the police confirming investigations into the killings were ongoing.

A fourth suspect, Siphamandla Ngcobo, was charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances on Thursday.

The robbery is, however, not linked to the murders of Forbes and Motsoane.

Ngcobo appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court and was represented by well-known defence lawyer advocate Annelene van den Heever.

The State did not delve much into the case against Ngcobo but called for a seven-day postponement due to an impending identity parade.

The State successfully used the identity parade to oppose the media's application to take photographs of the accused.

In her opening statement, Van den Heever accused the police of allowing a narrative suggesting Ngcobo and three others were implicated in the murder of Forbes and Motsoane.

She alleged the police threatened four of her clients before releasing three of them on Wednesday night.

"The four of them were frogmarched in a shopping centre in Cape Town and footage of their arrest was shown on social media," Van den Heever said.





She added the rights of her clients were infringed on as the police failed to charge them and bring them to court within 48 hours as required by law.

"My clients were unlawfully detained and kept in police custody illegally," Van den Heever argued.

She said during their incarceration, her clients were "indirectly interrogated" about the murders of Forbes and Motsoane.

"My clients have nothing to do with this assassination. They were not even in Durban when it took place.

"The police had no reason to link them to it. It is unfortunate that they were denied the opportunity to talk to their lawyers until Tuesday morning," Van den Heever said, lashing out against law enforcement officials.

I have since advised my clients to open a case against the implicated police officials.





Van den Heever also opposed the State's application for a seven-day postponement in the case against Ngcobo.

"He has already spent more time than required in police custody. The boat for the identity parade has come and sailed."

She said the police had been looking into the robbery case that Ngcobo was charged with since January but had failed to issue an arrest warrant.

Van den Heever added he had been "prominently injured" while in custody and required medical attention.

"My client cannot stand properly due to injuries on his ankle. I have taken photographs of his injuries on his ankle, wrists and back.

"My client has complained that he was suffocated with a plastic bag."

Van den Heever, who vehemently opposed the State's application for a postponement, said: "It would be a travesty of justice if my client is kept in custody a day longer."

The case is continuing in the Durban Magistrate's Court.



