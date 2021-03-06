1h ago

KZN cops arrest 2 suspects in R1.5 million drug bust

Malibongwe Dayimani
iStock
iStock
  • Drugs worth R1.5 million were confiscated and two suspects arrested after KwaZulu-Natal police pounced on a drug manufacturing plant in Durban on Friday.
  • The suspects, aged 40 and 47, were arrested during a sting operation carried out in Bhoola Road, Effingham Heights, by the Drugs and Firearms Unit.
  • The two are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Drugs worth R1.5 million were confiscated and two suspects arrested after KwaZulu-Natal police pounced on a drug manufacturing plant in Durban on Friday.

The suspects, aged 40 and 47, were nabbed during a sting operation carried out in Bhoola Road, Effingham Heights, by the Drugs and Firearms Unit.

The two are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: "The team acted on information about drugs that were being manufactured and a sting operation was put in place.

ALSO READ | Police arrest five after finding drugs at Cape Town home

"They proceeded to the said premises, where two occupants were found in the process of manufacturing cocaine utilising cocaine powder with different additives."

Gwala added a further search of the premises led to the recovery of 85 units of rock cocaine, 3.7kg of cocaine powder, 15 spice bottles containing rock cocaine and five boxes of bicarbonate of soda.

The police also seized R94 160 in cash suspected to be drug proceeds.

The value of the recovered drugs was R1.5 million, said Gwala.

"This arrest and recovery is evidence that our operations are still ongoing. We will make sure that we deal decisively with drug dealers in our province by placing them behind bars.

"The use of drugs will not be tolerated in our province," said acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Major-General Thulani Gonya.

