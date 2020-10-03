KZN cops arrest suspect after finding thousands of heroin capsules in drug sting

KwaZulu-Natal police said they were clamping down on drug dealing in the province following the arrest of a suspect.

Police conducted a number of operations aimed at arresting those involved.

On Friday, police officers executed a search warrant at a home in Marianridge and found thousands of heroin capsules.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they conducted a number of operations aimed at arresting those involved.

Gwala said that on Friday at 13:40, police officers from the provincial Organised Crime Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Marianridge.

"The team had been keeping observation on activities at the premises for a few days. The search warrant was executed and a search was conducted at the property.

"Upon searching the premises, a total of 2 063 orange and white heroin capsules as well as 779 pink and clear heroin capsules were found hidden inside the bedroom. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R56 840."

"A 26-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs. He is expected to appear at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday," said Gwala.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Major General Thulani Gonya commended the team of officers for the suspect's arrest.