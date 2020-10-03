1h ago

add bookmark

KZN cops arrest suspect after finding thousands of heroin capsules in drug sting

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • KwaZulu-Natal police said they were clamping down on drug dealing in the province following the arrest of a suspect. 
  • Police conducted a number of operations aimed at arresting those involved. 
  • On Friday, police officers executed a search warrant at a home in Marianridge and found thousands of heroin capsules. 

KwaZulu-Natal police say they are clamping down on drug dealing in the province following the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect and confiscation of thousands of heroin capsules. 

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they conducted a number of operations aimed at arresting those involved. 

Gwala said that on Friday at 13:40, police officers from the provincial Organised Crime Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Marianridge. 

"The team had been keeping observation on activities at the premises for a few days. The search warrant was executed and a search was conducted at the property.  

"Upon searching the premises, a total of 2 063 orange and white heroin capsules as well as 779 pink and clear heroin capsules were found hidden inside the bedroom. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R56 840."  

"A 26-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs. He is expected to appear at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday," said Gwala.   

Acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Major General Thulani Gonya commended the team of officers for the suspect's arrest. 

Related Links
'We left him in the custody of KwaSizabantu' - family fears worst as man still missing 1 year later
PICS | Bubbly, crayfish, drugs and stolen cars seized as Western Cape cops crack the whip
Hawks nab 2 suspects in Kempton Park for allegedly distributing, dealing in cocaine, heroin
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-nataldrugs
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 969 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1537 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1169 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo