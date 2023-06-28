21m ago

KZN counts losses after heavy rains

Nkosikhona Duma
Roofs in some of the residential homes at Inanda, Durban, were uprooted during a tornado that ripped through the township on Tuesday.
Nkosikhona Duma
  • A team of engineers will be sent to KZN to assess the damage after Tuesday's inclement weather.
  • At least one casualty has been reported.
  • Government officials say temporary accommodation in community halls has been made available to affected residents.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says her department will send engineers to assess the scale of the damage caused by a tornado and torrential rains that swept through various parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday.

Kubayi, together with KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led a delegation to Inanda township, north of Durban, which was one of the hardest hit areas.

Kubayi said the government would look into providing building vouchers to assist affected families to rebuild their homes. 

Several roads in the area remained closed to traffic on Wednesday, after being severely waterlogged.

Corrugated iron sheets that served as roofs for some homes were blown off and strewn over road surfaces.

Homes in the area were also affected, with broken walls, windows and doors being reported by locals.

Several electric poles were also uprooted in some streets.

WATCH | 'Yes, that is a tornado': KZN residents warned to batten down the hatches

The eThekwini municipality confirmed that power outages were reported in parts of the metro, and teams from its electricity department were working to restore power in affected areas.

Kaunda said affected families were encouraged to contact their councillors for temporary accommodation.

At least one person, a 23-year-old cattle herder, died following the heavy downpours. He is reported to have been washed away while trying to cross a river during the storm.

“The loss of one life is still devastating to us, we always pray that whenever there are disasters, lives are not lost,” said Kaunda.

Areas outside eThekwini were also affected by the heavy rains.

A corrugated iron sheet hangs from an electric cab
A corrugated iron sheet hangs from an electric cable at Inanda, Durban, after heavy rains.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in the Mbeni area under Ray Nkonyeni Municipality in the province’s south coast.

Four people were rescued and transported to Port Shepstone Provincial Hospital.

“In Umzumbe Local Municipality, three incidents were reported in the Chabhabe area, Nyangweni area, and Dweshula area,” said Bongi Sithole-Moloi, KZN Cogta MEC.

According to Dube-Ncube, the cost of Tuesday’s damage was still being tallied.


