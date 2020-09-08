1h ago

add bookmark

KZN education suspends two pupils after bully video goes viral

Kaveel Singh
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The department's legal services officials have also been directed to assist the victim to open a police case.
The department's legal services officials have also been directed to assist the victim to open a police case.
Screengrab
  • Two KZN pupils have been suspended after a bullying video went viral.
  • The video showed a pupil ripping another pupil's underwear and beating her.
  • The school governing body has one week to conclude disciplinary processes.

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has suspended two Mathole High School pupils after a video of one of them attacking the other went viral.

"The [department] has summarily suspended two pupils, pending the disciplinary hearing, who attacked a pupil shown in the gruesome video clip that is being circulated on social media," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the video, which went viral on Monday, a female pupil can be seen on the floor while another pupils rips her underwear. The attacking pupil then begins throwing a flurry of punches as the other one helplessly takes the beating and pupils watch.

READ | KZN tops school dropout projections, education dept looking into 'worrying' stats

The department said the school was directed to finalise the disciplinary processes within seven days.

"Professional therapy is currently being offered to the victim and other affected learners by competent psychologists from the department of social development."

The department's legal services officials have also been directed to assist the victim to open a police case and to contact the social media platforms' administrators with the aim of removing the video and blocking its circulation.

"The Department of Education wishes to appeal to members [of] the public to refrain from circulating [the] humiliating video clip as further circulation will only serve to inflict more harm to the dignity of the victim for the rest of her life."

Related Links
Crime stats: 9 deaths from bullying in schools - that's more than the number of prison fight murders
Lesufi to visit Pretoria school where 5 pupils allegedly cut off 12-year-old's finger
'School bully' suspended after video of attack circulates on social media
Read more on:
education departmentdurbanbullying
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1613 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 364 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4275 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1699 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.97
(-1.65)
ZAR/GBP
22.10
(-0.52)
ZAR/EUR
19.99
(-1.27)
ZAR/AUD
12.27
(-0.85)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.86)
Gold
1910.30
(-1.03)
Silver
26.23
(-2.26)
Platinum
893.51
(-1.45)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2274.00
(-0.75)
All Share
54308.24
(-0.17)
Top 40
50068.03
(-0.23)
Financial 15
9801.63
(+3.10)
Industrial 25
72215.04
(-0.26)
Resource 10
54856.40
(-1.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo