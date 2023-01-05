1h ago

KZN emergency teams on high alert after level 9 weather warning issued

Nicole McCain
KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert as disruptive rainfall is expected in the province.
KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert as disruptive rainfall is expected in the province.
  • Emergency teams are on high alert after 50mm of rainfall was forecast for KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The rain could lead to flooding, authorities cautioned.
  • Orange Level 9 and Level 5 warnings were issued.

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert after heavy rainfall was forecast for the province.

The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 9 warning for widespread showers and thundershowers along the province's coast on Thursday, with "prolonged rainfall expected". An Orange Level 5 warning was issued for inland areas.

More than 50mm of rain is expected, which could lead to the flooding of roads and settlements and damage to infrastructure.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) put disaster management teams on high alert.

"The weather warning which has been placed on level 9 in terms of the scale of impact and likelihood could spell disaster for communities living in low-lying areas," KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala said.

"The provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated the Joint Operations Committee, which will meet daily with all disaster management teams from municipalities to take stock of the situation."

"Residents of eThekwini, iLlembe, uMgungundlovu, King Cetshwayo and uMkhanyakude are urged to pay attention to the level 9 weather warning and take all the necessary precautions," Zikalala added.

A level 5 weather warning for disruptive rain was also issued for uThukela, uMzinyathi, Zululand, Harry Gwala, Amajuba, Ugu and parts of uMgungundlovu.

He said: 

Residents in the affected areas are requested to restrict unnecessary travelling as this might place them in danger.

"Parents must be vigilant and guard children so that they do not swim in rivers or go near large bodies of water. The province of KZN has not fully recovered from the floods that took place last year. Residents are urged to heed these warnings and to not take unnecessary risks," Zikalala said.


