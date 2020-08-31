KZN farm double murder: Zikalala says farm killings are anti-ubuntu after death of couple

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala has condemned the murder of farmers Glen and Vida Rafferty.

He called on authorities to bring their killers to book.

The couple were murdered on Saturday after a group of attackers shot and killed them.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has labelled farm murders as anti-ubuntu after the murder of couple Glen and Vida Rafferty in Newcastle over the weekend.

"The ongoing killing of farmers goes against the spirit of ubuntu. It is an indictment on the significant contribution made by the farming community in the upliftment of our rural people," Zikalala said on Monday.

The couple were murdered at their farm in the Normandien area on Saturday evening after they were shot and killed, allegedly by a group of attackers who overpowered them soon after they had arrived home.

Their dog was also shot.

Zikalala said they were "described as a farming couple that was admired by the local community for their contribution to the betterment of the lives of other people".

He called on law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to "ensure that perpetrators are brought to book".

"Farm killings remain a serious concern in the province. We condemn this murder of the farming couple in the strongest terms possible."

He further called on ordinary citizens to "stand up against the killing of farmers and to protect farmers from criminal elements".

According to Netwerk24, Dr Lourie Bosman described Glen as a gentleman who spoke fluent Zulu and was very involved in the farming community; a local farmer and Freedom Front Plus member.

The assailants fled in the couple's vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Elandslaagte.

News24 reported Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba describing the attack as a "gruesome atrocity" and called for the speedy arrest of the killers.

He said the Raffertys were progressive people who cared deeply for the community of Newcastle. He said they were affectionately loved and admired for their contribution towards the betterment of our society.

Mahlaba said the couple understood "the culture and tradition of our municipality".

"Their untimely deaths are a huge loss for our community, and the farming fraternity in particular. The killing of farmers and their workers should be denounced with the contempt that it deserves at all times."

Mahlaba urged anyone with information to contact their nearest police station and implored farmers and farmworkers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.