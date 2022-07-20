53m ago

KZN father, daughter in dock for allegedly defrauding Eastern Cape education dept of R4.3m

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Two people have been accused of defrauding the Eastern Cape government.
Getty Images
  • Millions meant to benefit Eastern Cape suppliers allegedly landed in the hands of two KwaZulu-Natal businesspeople. 
  • The father and daughter duo allegedly fooled the Eastern Cape Department of Education into believing their companies were based in the province. 
  • They scored a R4.3 million tender to supply personal protective equipment to the department at the height of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A father and daughter duo from KwaZulu-Natal stand accused of fooling the Eastern Cape Department of Education into believing they operated two companies in the province.   

They allegedly scored a R4.3 million tender to supply personal protective equipment to the department at the height of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The money was meant to benefit suppliers in the Eastern Cape.

The sole director of Amabongwe Building and Civil Contractors, Makhozandile Lukhope, 51, and his daughter, Naledi, 22, who is the sole director of Tsunami Pty (Ltd), appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.

Makhozandile was released on R4 000 bail, while Naledi was granted bail of R2 000.

The case has been postponed to 19 August 2022 and will be heard in the East London Regional Court for pre-trial arrangements.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit arrested the pair in Port Shepstone and Shelly Beach, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said: "It is alleged that in May 2020, the two companies, represented by their directors, defrauded the Eastern Cape Department of Education by submitting fraudulent lease agreements that claimed they have offices in the Eastern Cape.

"Due to this misrepresentation, the two companies were awarded the tender which was meant for aspiring businesspeople in the Eastern Cape."

The case was reported to the Hawks and the resulting investigation found the department was defrauded of more than R4.3 million, said Mgolodela. 

Education MEC Fundile Gade's spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mboxela, added: "The MEC would wish to respect and appreciate the work reported by [the] Hawks in relation to their investigation which involved the funds of the department.   

"The MEC believes that this will send a clear signal to everyone that when doing business with government, it's important to be honest and truthful."

