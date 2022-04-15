11m ago

add bookmark

KZN flood aftermath: Damaged roads cause traffic jams, delay emergency services

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mop up operations are under way after heavy rains and flooding caused devastation in KZN.(Photo: GCIS)
Mop up operations are under way after heavy rains and flooding caused devastation in KZN.(Photo: GCIS)
  • Damaged roads have caused traffic delays in Durban.
  • Motorists on the N2 can expect at least an hour's delay.
  • The traffic jams have also delayed emergency response vehicles.

Traffic jams on the N2 in Durban North have caused severe delays on Friday, with emergency personnel struggling to reach patients.

Several main thoroughfares in the city have been damaged due to devastating floods this week.

The N2 has been reduced to a single lane in some areas with a stop-and-go in place in a section, said KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu.

Mngomezulu said motorists should expect a delay of around an hour.

READ | Thousands left destitute to face another storm expected to hit KZN this weekend

The congestion on the road had, however, improved significantly, said Mngomezulu, after Thursday saw cars queuing for hours. This was due to an influx of Easter travellers to the province and various repair works.

Mngomezulu said: 

It's beyond our control and the delays are due to the damage caused by the weather.

But aside from leaving drivers irate, the traffic jams had created additional pressure on emergency workers.

IPSS paramedic Keith Pillay said that damaged roads meant that it took 20 minutes to travel two kilometres - when usually he would be able to cover four times that distance in the same time.

Along with traffic jams, damaged roads had also challenged paramedics. Pillay responded to a patient with renal failure who had not been able to access their dialysis treatment, but a bridge in the Shakaville area had been damaged and the ambulance was unable to cross.

ALSO READ | The level of devastation is unprecedented, says KZN premier as floods death toll rises to 341

Pillay ended up walking about two kilometres to the patient's home, stabilising her and taking her back to the bridge in a wheelchair. Once at the bridge, the medics had carried her across the bridge to the ambulance.

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said on Thursday night, paramedics took more than an hour to travel 10km to an emergency in Ballito. He said diversions, traffic jams and trucks blocking emergency lanes were causing paramedics to take between two and three hours to complete a call out.

Not only do delays like this have serious implications for the person in need of medical care, but they also create a backlog of cases for paramedics - many of whom were already stretched thin by recovery operations across the province.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ipss medical rescuemedi responsedurbankwazulu-natalcape townkzn floods
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6782 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2891 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.18
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
15.89
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,973.71
0.0%
Silver
25.67
+0.0%
Palladium
2,371.88
-0.0%
Platinum
995.68
+0.2%
Brent Crude
111.70
+2.6%
Top 40
66,482
0.0%
All Share
73,383
0.0%
Resource 10
82,425
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,661
0.0%
Financial 15
16,443
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo