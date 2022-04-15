KZN flood aftermath: Damaged roads cause traffic jams, delay emergency services

Damaged roads have caused traffic delays in Durban.

Motorists on the N2 can expect at least an hour's delay.

The traffic jams have also delayed emergency response vehicles.

Traffic jams on the N2 in Durban North have caused severe delays on Friday, with emergency personnel struggling to reach patients.

Several main thoroughfares in the city have been damaged due to devastating floods this week.

The N2 has been reduced to a single lane in some areas with a stop-and-go in place in a section, said KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu.

Mngomezulu said motorists should expect a delay of around an hour.

The congestion on the road had, however, improved significantly, said Mngomezulu, after Thursday saw cars queuing for hours. This was due to an influx of Easter travellers to the province and various repair works.

Mngomezulu said:

It's beyond our control and the delays are due to the damage caused by the weather.

But aside from leaving drivers irate, the traffic jams had created additional pressure on emergency workers.

IPSS paramedic Keith Pillay said that damaged roads meant that it took 20 minutes to travel two kilometres - when usually he would be able to cover four times that distance in the same time.

Along with traffic jams, damaged roads had also challenged paramedics. Pillay responded to a patient with renal failure who had not been able to access their dialysis treatment, but a bridge in the Shakaville area had been damaged and the ambulance was unable to cross.

Pillay ended up walking about two kilometres to the patient's home, stabilising her and taking her back to the bridge in a wheelchair. Once at the bridge, the medics had carried her across the bridge to the ambulance.

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said on Thursday night, paramedics took more than an hour to travel 10km to an emergency in Ballito. He said diversions, traffic jams and trucks blocking emergency lanes were causing paramedics to take between two and three hours to complete a call out.

Not only do delays like this have serious implications for the person in need of medical care, but they also create a backlog of cases for paramedics - many of whom were already stretched thin by recovery operations across the province.

