KZN floods: Death toll rises to 7, another 7 people still missing following heavy rains

Seven people have died following severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal.

The majority of the deaths took place in Durban.

One person died on the South Coast.

The death toll following heavy rains and strong winds in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to seven, while another seven people are still missing.

According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), six of the victims were from Durban, with another person having died on the South Coast.

Two people died in Cato Manor, one in Durban North and another in Pinetown, while two bodies were recovered in Bayhead on Tuesday afternoon. Another body was recovered in Port Shepstone.

"Seven individuals are still reported as missing and our dedicated search-and-rescue teams continue their efforts to locate and assist them," said department spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu.

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has extended condolences to all the affected families, emphasising that the government is fully committed to restoring the dignity of the victims and providing the necessary support to help families rebuild their lives.

"She [Sithole-Moloi] expressed her regret that many families had to seek shelter in schools due to the damage to their homes. She encouraged all affected individuals to support one another during this challenging time, as the government continues to implement various interventions," said Ndlovu

On Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza visited affected families and distributed Social Relief of Distress vouchers.

News24 previously reported that about 70 houses in eThekwini were completely destroyed and a further 110 damaged. This affected 552 people and left 151 homeless.

In the Ugu District Municipality, one house was completely destroyed and three partially damaged, affecting 29 people. One person was left homeless.

Damage was also reported at 10 schools.



