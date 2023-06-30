1h ago

Share

KZN floods: Death toll rises to 7, another 7 people still missing following heavy rains

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Damage to a home after heavy rains at Inanda on Tuesday.
Damage to a home after heavy rains at Inanda on Tuesday.
Nkosikhona Duma/News24
  • Seven people have died following severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The majority of the deaths took place in Durban.
  • One person died on the South Coast.

The death toll following heavy rains and strong winds in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to seven, while another seven people are still missing.

According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), six of the victims were from Durban, with another person having died on the South Coast.

Two people died in Cato Manor, one in Durban North and another in Pinetown, while two bodies were recovered in Bayhead on Tuesday afternoon. Another body was recovered in Port Shepstone.

"Seven individuals are still reported as missing and our dedicated search-and-rescue teams continue their efforts to locate and assist them," said department spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu.

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has extended condolences to all the affected families, emphasising that the government is fully committed to restoring the dignity of the victims and providing the necessary support to help families rebuild their lives.

"She [Sithole-Moloi] expressed her regret that many families had to seek shelter in schools due to the damage to their homes. She encouraged all affected individuals to support one another during this challenging time, as the government continues to implement various interventions," said Ndlovu

On Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza visited affected families and distributed Social Relief of Distress vouchers.

News24 previously reported that about 70 houses in eThekwini were completely destroyed and a further 110 damaged. This affected 552 people and left 151 homeless.

In the Ugu District Municipality, one house was completely destroyed and three partially damaged, affecting 29 people. One person was left homeless.

Damage was also reported at 10 schools.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kwazulu-natalfloodingweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC's new mission to bring the DA under 50% electoral support in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ANC doesn’t stand a chance
67% - 1410 votes
It's possible with solid provincial leadership
4% - 79 votes
If the DA loses support, it won't be to the ANC
29% - 605 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.01
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
24.03
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
20.62
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.4%
Platinum
887.37
-0.5%
Palladium
1,231.04
-0.8%
Gold
1,905.51
-0.1%
Silver
22.43
-0.6%
Brent Crude
74.34
+0.4%
Top 40
70,425
+1.2%
All Share
75,710
+1.1%
Resource 10
61,764
+0.9%
Industrial 25
106,056
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,972
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo