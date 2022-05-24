KZN floods: 2 eThekwini workers presumed drowned after their car swept away

Two eThekwini workers are presumed to have drowned.

The men were reportedly on duty when their car was swept away.

Their car was spotted in a river near Osindisweni.

The eThekwini Municipality has promised to recover two of its employees who were swept away by heavy floods over the weekend.

The municipality said it learnt about the incident on Monday.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the two men were believed to have been on duty when they disappeared.

"Their vehicle has been spotted in a river near Osindisweni," said Kaunda.

Kaunda said the pair were presumed drowned.

"I would like to assure their families that our search and rescue teams have looked for them. The teams will not stop until they have been found," said Kaunda.

Kaunda vowed that the municipality would do everything to assist the families to locate their loved ones.

"The City learnt of this incident on 23 May. The search and rescue operation commenced. The vehicle they were travelling in was spotted. The search and rescue team then went into the water to investigate.

"Unfortunately, there were no occupants inside. The team then resolved to search around the vehicle. However, due to strong currents that were posing a severe threat to the divers' lives, the search operation had to be aborted.

"On Tuesday, the teams then embarked on an aerial search to no success. The search continues. The City will keep the family abreast of developments," said Kaunda.

The April floods had claimed 448 lives with 88 more people missing.

