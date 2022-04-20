KZN floods: 84 health facilities damaged, R184m needed for repairs

More than 80 healthcare facilities in KwaZulu-Natal were damaged in flooding in the province.

R184 million will be needed to repair the damage.

More than 300 autopsies have been performed since the flooding, with 58 outstanding.

Eighty-four healthcare facilities in KwaZulu-Natal have been damaged in the recent flooding in the province. The provincial government says around R184 million will be needed to repair the damage.

Last week, devastating flooding saw more than 440 people dead, with another estimated 40 000 displaced. A state of disaster has been declared.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo visited the province.

One of the stops was Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, where 40 water tankers were being used to address a shortage of water.

"Operations at all healthcare facilities are now back to normal, with the exception of Inanda Newtown A Community Health Centre (CHC), which has had to completely close down due to the severity of the damage," said KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.

Inanda CHC had to close down completely, and patients were transferred to facilities in KwaMashu, Ntuzuma and elsewhere in Inanda. Mobile clinics were also operating in the affected areas, Simelane said.

Meanwhile, 318 autopsies have been conducted, with 58 still outstanding, according to Simelane.

"Communities are also encouraged to come forward to identify the bodies of their loved ones at the department's medico-legal mortuaries in order to help avoid congestion. Those who need counselling services are urged to get in touch with the KZN Department of Social Development," said Simelane.





