4m ago

add bookmark

KZN floods: Basic education dept arranges mobile classrooms as 72 schools remain inaccessible

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • At least 72 schools in flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal remain inaccessible.
  • The Department of Basic Education is sending 98 mobile classrooms to the region to ensure that teaching and learning continue.
  • Teachers and pupils have also been offered counselling.

As mop-up operations in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal continue, 72 schools remain inaccessible.

National Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that of the 630 schools that were affected by the disaster, 124 suffered serious damage and 72 are inaccessible. 

 The Deadliest Storm: When disaster struck in KZN

The department will send 98 mobile classrooms to the area to ensure that teaching and learning continue, Mhlanga added.

He said the provision of scholar transport was also affected at 34 schools.  

"A total of 39 buses and 18 minibus taxis have not been able to operate due to, amongst other things, muddy roads, badly damaged roads and collapsed bridges. Many vehicles are expected to return to operation as soon as the ground hardens. Some vehicles are already using alternative routes to reach schools."

All schools will have comprehensive catch-up classes.

Mhlanga said:

Affected learners will receive support to catch up on lost learning. Teachers will be supported to address learning losses among their learners and to integrate digital technology into their teaching.

Last week, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said preliminary figures on how much it would cost to fix school infrastructure amounted to R442 million - an amount that is expected to increase.

Mhlanga said another crucial issue was getting teachers and pupils professional care so that they could deal with the trauma of what they experienced.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has pa
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has paid a visit to flood-affected schools in Durban. Motshekga's visit is to assess the extent of the damage caused by the floods and to meet with the provincial education department.

At least 57 pupils have died and five are missing. One teacher and a food handler also died in the floods.

"Working with our sister Department of Social Development, we are already providing professional therapy to affected learners and educators as part of government intervention.  The disasters, especially floods, have a huge impact in all spheres of life, including psychological, social and educational, and its effects may persist for life if not intervened properly."


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
basic educationelijah mhlangakwazi mshengukwazulu-natalfloods
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8105 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3499 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.68
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.90
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,916.67
-0.8%
Silver
23.75
-1.7%
Palladium
2,305.00
-3.1%
Platinum
927.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
106.65
-1.6%
Top 40
65,386
0.0%
All Share
72,265
0.0%
Resource 10
76,311
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,390
0.0%
Financial 15
16,458
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo