KZN floods: Basic education dept arranges mobile classrooms as 72 schools remain inaccessible

At least 72 schools in flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal remain inaccessible.

The Department of Basic Education is sending 98 mobile classrooms to the region to ensure that teaching and learning continue.

Teachers and pupils have also been offered counselling.

As mop-up operations in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal continue, 72 schools remain inaccessible.

National Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that of the 630 schools that were affected by the disaster, 124 suffered serious damage and 72 are inaccessible.

The department will send 98 mobile classrooms to the area to ensure that teaching and learning continue, Mhlanga added.

He said the provision of scholar transport was also affected at 34 schools.

"A total of 39 buses and 18 minibus taxis have not been able to operate due to, amongst other things, muddy roads, badly damaged roads and collapsed bridges. Many vehicles are expected to return to operation as soon as the ground hardens. Some vehicles are already using alternative routes to reach schools."

All schools will have comprehensive catch-up classes.

Mhlanga said:

Affected learners will receive support to catch up on lost learning. Teachers will be supported to address learning losses among their learners and to integrate digital technology into their teaching.

Last week, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said preliminary figures on how much it would cost to fix school infrastructure amounted to R442 million - an amount that is expected to increase.

Mhlanga said another crucial issue was getting teachers and pupils professional care so that they could deal with the trauma of what they experienced.

At least 57 pupils have died and five are missing. One teacher and a food handler also died in the floods.

"Working with our sister Department of Social Development, we are already providing professional therapy to affected learners and educators as part of government intervention. The disasters, especially floods, have a huge impact in all spheres of life, including psychological, social and educational, and its effects may persist for life if not intervened properly."





