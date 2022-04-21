KZN floods: Bheki Cele explains why the death toll has been revised from 448 to 435

The death toll in KZN has been revised following autopsy results.

It was initially stated that 448 people had died due to the floods.

Autopsies revealed that four people were murdered during the floods.

The KwaZulu-Natal floods death toll has been revised after autopsies revealed that four people, whose bodies were found in flood-impacted areas, had been murdered. Nine others had died of natural causes.

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed this during a Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster briefing on Thursday.

Cele said the death toll of those who died during the floods had been revised downwards - from 448 to 435.

"This is as a result of autopsies performed on four bodies and it was determined that the deaths were murder-related as they were found with bullet wounds. Three of the bodies are from Pinetown and one from Sydenham," Cele said.

"Nine more people were determined to have died from natural causes, which were not related to the disaster."

The four people were presumably murdered in Pinetown and Sydenham; authorities initially believed the victims had died because of the flooding.

Rescue and recovery operations

The minister said rescue and recovery operations were still under way - and an unconfirmed number of people were still unaccounted for.

"As rescue and recovery efforts continue, more bodies are being recovered around Umzinyathi, Hammarsdale, Reservoir Hills, Hamburg and Henley Dam areas."



Cele said the search and rescue teams deployed to KZN consisted of over 50 experienced South African Police Service (SAPS) divers, with 17 search and rescue K9 dogs and more than 21 vessels, including boats and rafts.

Nine aircraft from both SAPS and SANDF were utilised during operations.

The SANDF also deployed units to help with rescue and recovery missions.

In addition, Cele said more than 4 800 personnel had been deployed to assist in emergency relief efforts.

The officials deployed included more than 3 000 SAPS members - Visible Policing, Public Order Police, Detectives, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team and SAPS Search and Rescue teams.

"These teams have been supported by over 900 KZN metro police personnel. Visible Police and Public Order Police have been deployed to maintain law and order and prevent opportunistic crimes at identified areas in communities and business centres.

"These include Umlazi, KwaMashu, Pinetown and the Durban CBD and surroundings. Key national routes are also being monitored closely."



The detectives were deployed to assist in finalising the inquest dockets which had opened for all disaster victims.

Meanwhile, the army is assisting the disaster management efforts and activities, which include protection, supporting mop-up work, extraction, technical assessments, and transportation of humanitarian relief equipment and goods.



The army also started work on restoring the vehicle/pedestrian bridge in Nteke.

"The SANDF's plan is to deploy 10 000 pledged troops incrementally, determined by continuous assessment in collaboration with the Disaster Management Committee on the ground."

The Department of Home Affairs will assist with replacing documents – at no cost to the communities.

"The department will be replacing birth certificates, Temporary Identity Certificates and IDs of people affected by the disaster.

"From 8 April to 19 April 2022, the Department of Home Affairs assisted 28 217 people in KwaZulu-Natal," said Cele.

