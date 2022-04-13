1h ago

add bookmark

KZN floods: Death toll keeps rising, Ramaphosa says it's 'a catastrophe of enormous proportions'

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The aftermath of the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal. (GCIS)
The aftermath of the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal. (GCIS)
  • The official death toll is expected to grow as missing individuals are being located. 
  • The number of missing people has grown exponentially, according to provincial authorities.
  • The confirmed death toll is now more than six times the number confirmed a day before. 

The official death toll in rain-stricken KwaZulu-Natal keeps rising as the bodies of those missing after Monday's torrential rain are located and confirmed dead.

The spike in the number of deaths can also be attributed to the fact that emergency services are finally able to access areas they could not on Tuesday. 

The province's Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that at least 259 people had died.

Provincial authorities, who spoke to News24, said the plan was to appraise President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet, so that he could communicate the official death toll while visiting affected communities on Wednesday. 

"This, however, did not materialise owing to the constant increase in the death toll. Every minute the number goes up, and it is better to get a consolidated number later in the evening that will be communicated to the public," said an official. 

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he had visited a family who had 10 members "swept away by rushing water". 

He said four members had been located and confirmed dead, but six were still missing.

FOLLOW NEWS24'S ROLLING COVERAGE HERE

The expectation that the death toll could continue to rise was alluded to by KZN's police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who bemoaned the severe shortage of mortuary vans in rain-battered parts. 

Mkhwanazi said: "As is, there is a limited number of mortuary vans that are available, and police are left having to transport these bodies from the pick-up scenes to mortuaries because there is not enough mortuary vans, that is why we are even assisting with our own resources."

He was addressing the media from the Pinetown Civic Centre on Wednesday morning.

Mkhwanazi, the national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, Police Minister Bheki Cele and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala met with Ramaphosa and other ministers to brief them on the situation. 

Mkhwanazi said:

Certainly, there is quite a number of additional resources that have already come down. We have got air support that is already here and a lot of other members that are coming down to support with the rescue operations as well as just to support our members.

Ramaphosa said other provinces had committed to sending aid to KZN, be it in expertise, resources or personnel. 

He went on to describe the situation as "a catastrophe of enormous proportions", adding that "we need to act with haste to assist affected citizens".

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosadurbankwazulu-natalfloodsweather
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6520 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2780 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.54
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.07
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
15.82
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,978.91
+0.6%
Silver
25.78
+1.6%
Palladium
2,317.41
-0.7%
Platinum
989.63
+2.0%
Brent Crude
104.64
+5.9%
Top 40
66,200
-0.9%
All Share
73,129
-0.9%
Resource 10
82,002
+0.5%
Industrial 25
78,037
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,525
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo