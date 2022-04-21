KZN floods: 'Even if we had systems in place… we are merely human beings,' says Premier Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says even man-made scientific tools were not enough to predict all natural disasters.

Like Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Zikalala urged communities to refrain from building homes on riverbanks.

The death toll in the province currently sits at 435.

Zikalala, made the statement during a mass prayer for flood victims at the plush Exhibition Centre in Durban on Thursday.

He was accompanied by members of the clergy and other religious organisations in the province.

Speaking to "claims" that the province did not have proper warning systems and preventative measures in place that could have mitigated the effects of flooding, Zikalala stressed that even if it did, sometimes science could not help.

"We can assure you that even if we had the best systems in place, this flooding reminded us that in the end we are merely human beings. It reminded us that as human beings we are mere mortals and that our man-made scientific tools are sometimes not enough to forewarn and protect us."



Dismissing his critics, Zikalala told the religious gathering that a greater power was at play.

"Sometimes we must accept that it is the power that we are dealing with, a force that reached far beyond our span of control and reach."

The premier said there was much communities could do to combat pollution and global warming.

"There are certain things that we can also do as communities to reduce pollution and environmental degradation. This is a time to mobilise all South Africans to be an enemy of pollution and environmental harm," he said.

"You will be aware that South Africa is committed to addressing climate change. We have said our undertaking is informed by evidence based on science, equity and sustainable development."



Like Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Zikalala urged citizens to refrain from building homes on riverbanks.

"We also make an impassioned appeal to the people of KwaZulu-Natal to avoid building their homes near river banks on areas unsafe for human settlements. In our State of the Province Address in February 2022, we had undertaken to eliminate a number of informal settlements, including a number of 'olindela' or transit camps in KwaZulu-Natal."



Zikalala added that in the "rebuilding of KwaZulu-Natal after these storms and floods", getting rid of transit camps should be a priority, coupled with the "release of land in the hands of the state".

The death count in the province currently sits at 435, police said. As of 18 April, 16 672 households and 116 708 people had been affected by the floods, Zikalala said.