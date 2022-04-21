51m ago

add bookmark

KZN floods: 'Even if we had systems in place… we are merely human beings,' says Premier Zikalala

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says even man-made scientific tools were not enough to predict all natural disasters.
  • Like Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Zikalala urged communities to refrain from building homes on riverbanks.
  • The death toll in the province currently sits at 435.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says even if the province had early warning systems, man-made scientific tools were not enough to forewarn people ahead of the latest flooding.

Zikalala, made the statement during a mass prayer for flood victims at the plush Exhibition Centre in Durban on Thursday.

He was accompanied by members of the clergy and other religious organisations in the province.

Speaking to "claims" that the province did not have proper warning systems and preventative measures in place that could have mitigated the effects of flooding, Zikalala stressed that even if it did, sometimes science could not help.

Neighbours watch as members South African Police S
Residents sift through debris in the area of KwaNdengezi township, outside Durban, following floods.

"We can assure you that even if we had the best systems in place, this flooding reminded us that in the end we are merely human beings. It reminded us that as human beings we are mere mortals and that our man-made scientific tools are sometimes not enough to forewarn and protect us."

READ | KZN floods: Father carries son's body 10km to join families desperate for help

Dismissing his critics, Zikalala told the religious gathering that a greater power was at play.

"Sometimes we must accept that it is the power that we are dealing with, a force that reached far beyond our span of control and reach."

The premier said there was much communities could do to combat pollution and global warming.

"There are certain things that we can also do as communities to reduce pollution and environmental degradation. This is a time to mobilise all South Africans to be an enemy of pollution and environmental harm," he said.

"You will be aware that South Africa is committed to addressing climate change. We have said our undertaking is informed by evidence based on science, equity and sustainable development."

Like Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Zikalala urged citizens to refrain from building homes on riverbanks.

READ | Durban councillor swears resident asking for help after floods

"We also make an impassioned appeal to the people of KwaZulu-Natal to avoid building their homes near river banks on areas unsafe for human settlements. In our State of the Province Address in February 2022, we had undertaken to eliminate a number of informal settlements, including a number of 'olindela' or transit camps in KwaZulu-Natal."

Zikalala added that in the "rebuilding of KwaZulu-Natal after these storms and floods", getting rid of transit camps should be a priority, coupled with the "release of land in the hands of the state".

The death count in the province currently sits at 435, police said. As of 18 April, 16 672 households and 116 708 people had been affected by the floods, Zikalala said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sihle zikakalaladurbankwazulu-natalpoliticsweather
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7766 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
-2.5%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-2.3%
Rand - Euro
16.70
-2.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.8%
Gold
1,940.44
-0.9%
Silver
24.51
-2.7%
Palladium
2,437.50
-1.0%
Platinum
971.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
106.80
-0.4%
Top 40
66,418
-0.5%
All Share
73,351
-0.6%
Resource 10
79,659
-3.0%
Industrial 25
80,507
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,495
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo