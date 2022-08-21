KZN floods: Four parcels of land approved for housing, accommodation

The public works and infrastructure department approved four parcels of land for those affected by flooding.

Patricia de Lille said the land was located in eThekwini.

Earlier this year, the department was called on to identify available land for communities displaced by the floods.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said in a statement on Sunday that, following her visit earlier this week to inspect the work done by the department to repair flood-damaged state-owned buildings in KZN, she was happy with the outcome.

"I have approved the release of four state-owned land parcels. I have signed off the release of four parcels of land on a gratis basis to be released to the Housing Development Agency (HDA) for human settlement development purposes. The four parcels of land are located in the eThekwini Metro and we are processing another land parcel for release within the next two weeks," said De Lille.

"During my visit to the province earlier this week, Deputy Minister Noxolo Kiviet and I inspected various repair works done by the department at state-owned properties and preparatory work by teams who have been deployed to install bridges in the province. Work on the repairs to state-owned properties has progressed well and is almost 100% complete, while work will start in earnest on the rural bridges in the coming weeks."





The properties are located in the sub-regions of eThekwini, and the access roads are in good condition.

De Lille said:

After consideration of various factors, it was recommended that the properties be released as they were deemed feasible for fully integrated human settlements. The land will be transferred only to be used for the accommodation of households affected by the floods earlier this year and human settlement development purposes.

Following the transfer of the land, the HDA, together with the metro and provincial government, will be responsible for the development of the properties.

"We will continue to provide support in KZN in any way we can, in terms of our mandate, and work with all spheres of government to ensure that we restore KZN and help the many households in need," De Lille said.

De Lille said she was looking forward to returning to the province later this year to hand over completed bridges to communities, and to ensure that they had proper and decent access to places of work, school, hospitals and clinics, and other amenities.







