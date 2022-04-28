KZN floods: More than 8 000 people housed in 98 shelters

Government ministers in the social cluster division are doing all they can to assist KZN after the recent flooding.

The ministers said schools and health facilities were damaged.

Over 8 000 people were housed in shelters.

Government ministers in the social cluster division outlined the various measures implemented to assist flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal, where schools and health facilities were damaged.

Hundreds of people lost their lives when floods engulfed the province, leaving many homeless and stranded.

On Thursday, social cluster ministers gave an update on the government's response.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster and promised to provide funding of R1 billion.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the floods damaged over 630 schools - 101 were deemed inaccessible and 124 suffered extensive damage.

The minister said 64 pupils had died, while five children were still missing.

Motshekga said she hoped that schooling would soon resume in areas affected by the floods.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the damage to health facilities in KZN would cost R185 million to repair.

He said numerous health facilities had damaged roofs due to the flooding.

Phaahla said:

The breakdown of affected facilities per district is as follows: eThekwini 24, Ugu 15, uMgungundlovu 9, iLembe 8 and King Cetshwayo 2. There has been minimal disruption to healthcare services in the most affected districts.

"Healthcare services continue to be rendered to displaced communities that are currently sheltered in community halls. This also includes ensuring the dispensing of chronic medication.

"Some facilities have partially restored water, but others are still supplied through water tankers. Water supply has been restored in Gamalakhe CHC, St Andrews CHC, Ekuhlengeni CHC and 10% in GJ Crookes Hospital."

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said her department had managed to provide shelter to about 8 400 people, with 98 shelters established.

She said the majority of those housed were women and children.





