1h ago

add bookmark

KZN floods: Public Works dept to free up state land to house destitute - De Lille

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patricia De Lille.
Patricia De Lille.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille visited KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. 
  • De Lille said her department would act swiftly to deal with 50 damaged government buildings. 
  • Rural communities in the province would also see bridges built or repaired within the coming weeks, according to De Lille. 

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says her department will make state-owned land in KwaZulu-Natal available to house communities destitute by floods that left hundreds of people homeless.

De Lille said she also had a plan of action to deal with repairing dozens of state-owned buildings and rural bridges that were damaged due to the flooding that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal.

De Lille and government deployees visited areas in KwaZulu-Natal impacted by flood damage. The tally so far showed floods had damaged 50 state-owned buildings. 

These included 27 magistrate courts, 11 police stations, 11 military bases and a museum. The damages to these buildings were mainly infrastructural, such as leaking roofs.

READ | KZN floods: Durban port clogged with debris, faces backlog of 8 000 containers - Gordhan

De Lille said on Tuesday that material would be procured this week to start the repairs.

Repairs and bridge installations for KZN rural communities

State-owned buildings were not the only damage inspected by the minister as she visited rural communities that had to contend with having no bridges or damaged bridges to cross river streams.

The floods in the province had added another list of damaged bridges that would have to be repaired.

According to an agreement between the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, De Lille said 18 bridges would be built within the 2022-2023 financial year. 

Some of the areas that the floods had heavily impacted would be prioritised first, with an additional six bridges damaged by floods.

De Lille said construction would begin in the coming weeks. The areas include the Mvoti, Ilembe, Ndwedwe, Mkhambathini and eThekwini municipalities.

The minister said state-owned land would also be made available for the resettlement of communities.

"The flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has laid bare the severe impact of climate change and has shown how it is our most vulnerable communities [who] bear the brunt of these impacts. As government, we are putting shoulder to the wheel with all departments on board to work with urgency and assist where we must," De Lille said.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the flooding disaster would trigger a national state of disaster to free up resources and provide emergency response swiftly.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
patricia de lilledurbankwazulu-natalfloodsweather
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7301 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3127 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.96
-2.0%
Rand - Pound
19.46
-1.9%
Rand - Euro
16.14
-2.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
-2.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,953.43
-1.3%
Silver
25.16
-2.7%
Palladium
2,364.50
-3.4%
Platinum
987.50
-2.7%
Brent Crude
113.16
+1.3%
Top 40
66,851
+0.6%
All Share
73,823
+0.6%
Resource 10
82,897
+0.6%
Industrial 25
79,144
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,555
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

8h ago

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo