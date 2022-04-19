KZN floods: Public Works dept to free up state land to house destitute - De Lille

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille visited KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

De Lille said her department would act swiftly to deal with 50 damaged government buildings.

Rural communities in the province would also see bridges built or repaired within the coming weeks, according to De Lille.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says her department will make state-owned land in KwaZulu-Natal available to house communities destitute by floods that left hundreds of people homeless.

De Lille said she also had a plan of action to deal with repairing dozens of state-owned buildings and rural bridges that were damaged due to the flooding that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal.

De Lille and government deployees visited areas in KwaZulu-Natal impacted by flood damage. The tally so far showed floods had damaged 50 state-owned buildings.

These included 27 magistrate courts, 11 police stations, 11 military bases and a museum. The damages to these buildings were mainly infrastructural, such as leaking roofs.

De Lille said on Tuesday that material would be procured this week to start the repairs.

Repairs and bridge installations for KZN rural communities

State-owned buildings were not the only damage inspected by the minister as she visited rural communities that had to contend with having no bridges or damaged bridges to cross river streams.

The floods in the province had added another list of damaged bridges that would have to be repaired.

According to an agreement between the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, De Lille said 18 bridges would be built within the 2022-2023 financial year.

Some of the areas that the floods had heavily impacted would be prioritised first, with an additional six bridges damaged by floods.

De Lille said construction would begin in the coming weeks. The areas include the Mvoti, Ilembe, Ndwedwe, Mkhambathini and eThekwini municipalities.

The @DepartmentPWI with a multi-displinary team of built environment professionals, including engineers and quantity surveyors, will assist in completing all repairs speedily. pic.twitter.com/Q4Ympp0xt6 — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 19, 2022

The minister said state-owned land would also be made available for the resettlement of communities.

"The flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has laid bare the severe impact of climate change and has shown how it is our most vulnerable communities [who] bear the brunt of these impacts. As government, we are putting shoulder to the wheel with all departments on board to work with urgency and assist where we must," De Lille said.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the flooding disaster would trigger a national state of disaster to free up resources and provide emergency response swiftly.

