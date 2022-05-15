1h ago

add bookmark

KZN floods: Ramaphosa admits govt was not 'as ready as it should be'

accreditation
Jan Gerber



  • Government wasn't as "ready as it should be" for the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted.
  • Ramaphosa was speaking to businesspeople in Durban on Sunday.
  • He said the impact of climate change should be integrated into all aspects of government planning.

The recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal proved to government that it is "not as ready as it should be", President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa revealed this during his closing remarks at a meeting of the Durban Chamber of Commerce, which was also attended by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and several ministers on Sunday morning. 

Ramaphosa said a "great many lessons have been learnt" from the disaster.

"As government, we must now prioritise, as we work together, with regard to the integration of climate change and its associated impacts into all government planning," he said.

"And it is in this regard that where we will say this is also where we will need to work together. Because even if we plan, we don't plan what happens in the city or in the metro on our own. We have other key role players."

READ | Disasters like KZN floods doubled in frequency owing to climate change - study

According to Ramaphosa, this includes climate-proofing human settlements, building climate resilience in the agricultural sector, and constructing climate resilient infrastructure.

"We need a complete overhaul, particularly now that we know we are susceptible to climate change vagaries both on the eastern seaboard of our country, as well as, as Minister Dlamini-Zuma often says, on the western side where the droughts are quite severe.

"Our collective state of readiness for natural disasters, has to be drastically improved and disaster risk assessments by all provinces have to be regular and have to be ongoing."

He said: 

This disaster proved to us that we are not as ready as we should be.

Ramaphosa said municipalities, provinces and departments would now be expected to develop, update, review and submit their disaster management and contingency plans to the National Disaster Management Council.

They were also addressing mechanisms to improve access to provincial and municipal disaster relief funding.

"Another issue also under discussion is the scope for provinces and municipalities to delegate certain disaster relief functions to well-capacitated institutions if they lack the capacity."

READ | 2019 floods should have been a clear warning to govt, says climate expert on KZN floods

All organs of state have to develop practical risk-informed disaster management and contingency plans that can be implemented at short notice.

Ramaphosa said he was encouraged by the eThekwini Metro's efforts around early warning systems and raising awareness in communities about the impacts of climate change and the extreme weather associated with it.

He said engagement with communities, especially around constructing dwellings in high-risk and flood-prone areas, was critical in preventing loss of life in future.

"We have agreed in today's meeting that our foremost priority now must be on helping the people of KwaZulu-Natal to rebuild their lives and to assist business in the province to get its economic recovery programme back on track."


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosakwazulu-natalfloodsweather
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 85 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 230 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 971 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,811.62
0.0%
Silver
21.11
0.0%
Palladium
1,947.50
0.0%
Platinum
945.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
61,992
+2.2%
All Share
68,651
+2.0%
Resource 10
70,768
+4.0%
Industrial 25
77,046
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,735
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo