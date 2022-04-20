KZN floods: SANDF deploys 400 of expected 10 000 troops to assist in relief effort

So far, 400 of the 10 000 SANDF members have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal for emergency relief and reconstruction.

Nearly 450 people have died since flooding and mudslides hit the province.

Bodies are still being recovered from debris.

South Africa's military has so far deployed 400 of the 10 000 troops earmarked for emergency, relief and reconstruction operations in flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal, a senior army officer said on Wednesday.



Torrential rains last week triggered record floods and mudslides, tearing through the eastern coastal parts of the country, killing nearly 450 people and ripping apart roads, water pipes and thousands of homes.

"Currently we have 400 troops on the ground, but the rest of the 10 000 are still coming. This is just an advance (team)," Brigadier General Andres Mahapa told reporters.

Joint civilian and military search teams are still recovering bodies from the debris more than a week after the disaster struck.

"We are still digging out dead bodies," said Mahapa.

But "we are also going to assist with establishing temporary bridges while we are trying to fix the bridges after the mop up", he added.

READ | 10 000 soldiers deployed to help restore power, water to flood-hit KZN

The army is bringing in electricians, artisans and doctors.

Mahapa said the focus would now be on clearing roads to allow for the movement of goods.

Several areas are still inaccessible - hampering delivery of relief aid - after bridges and roads cracked under the weight of the worst floods to have hit the country in living memory.

Major General Sandile Hlongwa, who is commanding the joint operations, said while the country was "prepared" for a disaster, the extent of the devastation had come as "a shock".

Referring to the powerful mudslides, he said "we have never had that before".

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.