53m ago

add bookmark

KZN floods: Some areas still inaccessible as teams work to restore services in Durban

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The eThekwini municipality says teams are working around the clock to restore services to areas severely affected by heavy downpours.
  • The municipality adds mop-up operations are underway in the affected areas. 
  • Eskom has indicated it will not be implementing load shedding in the area. 

The eThekwini Municipality says teams are working hard to restore power and water to areas severely affected by heavy downpours that have lashed parts of KwaZulu-Natal. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the municipality said teams have been busy restoring electricity to many areas and started clearing roads of mud and debris. 

"Many areas are still inaccessible for repairs to be done. In addition, staff have also suffered personal tragedies in the disaster or are unable to reach their workplaces because of road conditions," it added. 

The municipality urged residents to be patient as there would be delays in restoring services due to the extensive damage to infrastructure.

READ | KZN floods: Father carries son's body 10km to join families desperate for help

Several areas are without water and the municipality has asked residents to conserve it.

"Umgeni Water has notified the City that two of the mainline feeder aqueducts are broken and therefore they are not supplying water to the Durban Heights reservoir. This will impact the supply of water to many areas in eThekwini." 

It said it had dispatched tankers to supply water to residents in the interim.

A man is seen searching through debris at the Blue
A man is seen searching through debris at the Blue Lagoon beach following heavy rains and winds in Durban.

On Wednesday, Eskom said it would not be implementing load shedding in the municipality.

Power has been restored to most parts of the city and only three substations remain offline because of extensive damage.

READ | KZN floods: 'We didn't expect that much rain,’ says weather service

"In addition, more contactors have been brought onboard to support the repair effort. The electricity call centres are also experiencing a high volume of calls. The public is urged to use alternative contact details to report any outages," the municipality said. 

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited KZN on Wednesday following the devastating floods that have caused massive destruction in the province. 

Ramaphosa described the devastating floods as a "catastrophe of enormous proportions" and promised to act with haste to assist affected communities.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ethekwini municipalitydurbankwazulu-natalweather
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6516 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2775 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.55
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.06
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
15.83
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,978.94
+0.6%
Silver
25.74
+1.5%
Palladium
2,343.00
+0.4%
Platinum
991.50
+2.2%
Brent Crude
104.64
+5.9%
Top 40
66,200
-0.9%
All Share
73,129
-0.9%
Resource 10
82,002
+0.5%
Industrial 25
78,037
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,525
-2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo