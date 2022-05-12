56m ago

KZN floods: United Nations in SA contributes R21m 'to provide support to affected communities'

Canny Maphanga
The aftermath of heavy rains and flooding in KZN. (Photo: GCIS)
The aftermath of heavy rains and flooding in KZN. (Photo: GCIS)
  • The UN in SA contributed R21 million towards rebuilding efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The UN is expected to work with the government to implement various activities in affected communities.
  • Premier Sihle Zikalala welcomed the UN's commitment.

The United Nations (UN) in South Africa reallocated R21 million of its programming budget to support the government's response in the hardest-hit communities following the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

This was revealed by the acting resident coordinator and head of the UN in SA, Ayodele Odusola, who on Thursday outlined the support the organisation would provide to the province.

Odusola was speaking at a joint media briefing held in Durban, along with KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Odusola commended the relationship between the UN and the province, spanning over a decade, and the support contributed during times of crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the July civil unrest last year. 


"The floods, compounded by the ongoing socio-economic challenges facing the people of South Africa, is both an opportunity and ultimatum for us all. It is a clear sign that the impact of climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time.

"Since the destruction caused by the floods, UN agencies have been working closely with government departments to provide support to the affected communities," Odusola said.

The province was recently hit by floods, described as one of the worst natural disasters in the province in recent years. It claimed over 430 lives, damaged infrastructure, and displaced thousands of people.

READ | KZN floods: Just over 7 000 people remain in shelters after 'greatest disaster' in the country

The UN is expected to work directly with government departments to implement various activities in affected communities in the coming weeks.

In addition, it will also participate in the Provincial Disaster Risk Coordination structures to integrate UN programmes into existing sector plans and to ensure the inclusion of its reporting into current structures.

The intergovernmental organisation plans to complete its work within three months and submit a final report to the provincial government.

Zikalala welcomed the UN support, adding that the province was grateful for the commitment.

"Thank you for the network that has been established and the resources that you have mobilised to assist us. This has been a very painful experience and the worst catastrophe we have seen, so the support you have brought is welcomed," Zikalala said.

