Probe called for after protesters 'storm' KZN premier's home, leave family traumatised

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube
PHOTO: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
PHOTO: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • Around 100 protesters gathered outside the home of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
  • The group stormed her home and hurled abuse at her and her family.
  • The provincial government has called for an investigation into the security breach.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has called for an investigation into a security breach that enabled protesters to storm the home of the premier over the weekend and threaten her family.

Around 100 people had gathered outside Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube's home before the incident occurred.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the group "stormed the private home of the premier and hurled insults and intimidating theatrics" at her and her family. He added that they appeared to be "well organised".

In a video captured outside the premier's house, a group of men could be seen having what appeared to be an argument in the rain.

One of the men, who was under an umbrella that someone else was holding, asked if the people gathered outside had anything in writing that could be handed to the premier. However, one of the protesters said they wanted to speak to the premier and that they expected her to listen to them in the same way they had listened to her when she went door to door to speak to them.

Hlomuka called for a swift investigation into the incident and said it "caused trauma and fear to [the premier's] family members, especially [her] children.

"Answers will be demanded on this security breach. The traumatised family members are being given psycho-social support to deal with the trauma and insults especially observed by children. The South African Police Service must investigate the legality of this action and whether it has not infringed on the rights of other citizens."

Hlomuka added that the "illegal gathering" at the premier's residence "smacks of dubious intentions and posed a threat to the innocent family members".

"The premier is a thick-skinned public representative who is able to handle all matters that come with being a public representative. However, to storm a private residence and intimidate children is crossing the line," he said.

"We will be taking steps to protect the rights of children and family members who should not be persecuted just because their parents hold public office."

