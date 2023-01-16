KZN government mourns: Ugu district mayor, municipal manager die a few days apart

The KwaZulu-Natal government is mourning the death of the Ugu district mayor Phumlile Mthiyane, who died just days after the death of the Ugu municipal manager.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala hailed Mthiyane as a dedicated leader who served residents' interests.

"We lost a gentle giant in the local government who took on the task of stabilising the water supply for communities within the district. Within a short period following her appointment as mayor, we saw progress on key projects meant to improve water supply," said Zikalala.

Mthiyane died at her home in Uvongo after a short illness.

The leadership in the region was still reeling from the passing of Ugu municipal manager Dr Elliot Michael Ntombela, who died last Friday.

Supplied

The municipality said Ntombela died in a hospital where he had been admitted for three weeks.



Ntombela was appointed as the acting municipal manager in July 2021. In October, he was appointed to the position for a five-year contract.

The municipality described Ntombela's death as a shock because they expected him to recover and resume his duties this year.



