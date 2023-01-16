1h ago

add bookmark

KZN government mourns: Ugu district mayor, municipal manager die a few days apart

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Phumlile Mthiyane.
Phumlile Mthiyane.
Supplied

The KwaZulu-Natal government is mourning the death of the Ugu district mayor Phumlile Mthiyane, who died just days after the death of the Ugu municipal manager. 

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala hailed Mthiyane as a dedicated leader who served residents' interests.

"We lost a gentle giant in the local government who took on the task of stabilising the water supply for communities within the district. Within a short period following her appointment as mayor, we saw progress on key projects meant to improve water supply," said Zikalala.

Mthiyane died at her home in Uvongo after a short illness. 

The leadership in the region was still reeling from the passing of Ugu municipal manager Dr Elliot Michael Ntombela, who died last Friday.

Michael Ntombela
Ugu municipal manager Dr Elliot Michael Ntombela died on Friday.

The municipality said Ntombela died in a hospital where he had been admitted for three weeks.

Ntombela was appointed as the acting municipal manager in July 2021. In October, he was appointed to the position for a five-year contract. 

The municipality described Ntombela's death as a shock because they expected him to recover and resume his duties this year. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalpoliticsdeaths
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 876 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 3479 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

14h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

14h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.04
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.79
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
18.43
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.85
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,915.63
-0.4%
Silver
24.28
+0.1%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,047
-0.2%
All Share
79,168
-0.2%
Resource 10
78,199
-0.5%
Industrial 25
99,627
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,158
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo