1h ago

add bookmark

KZN has third highest number of Covid-19 cases in SA

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KZN has the fourth highest deaths in the country.
KZN has the fourth highest deaths in the country.
Paulo Mumia/picture alliance/Getty Image
  • KwaZulu-Natal has the third highest confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.
  • The province has recorded a total of 478 175 cases to date.
  • KZN also has the fourth highest deaths in the country.

KwaZulu-Natal has been ranked as the province with the third highest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of Tuesday, the province had recorded 1 982 new cases, bringing the total to 478 175, according to the health department.

"The province is ranked the third highest in terms of the number of laboratory-confirmed cases countrywide, contributing 17% of the cases," the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said in a statement.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng is leading the pack with 905 489 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 485 186.

READ | Covid-19: 1 100 cases in KwaZulu-Natal schools in the last three weeks

KwaZulu-Natal also continues to rank the fourth highest in terms of fatalities countrywide, following the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Western Cape.

"The province is contributing 16% (13 552) of the deaths," the statement said.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 77 Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday and the province continued to see a fluctuation in the number of new cases, with declines over the weekends.


The number of daily hospital isolations fluctuates in both the private and public sector, including ICU and patients requiring ventilation.

On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that vaccinations in the province had passed the two million mark.

A total of 2 081 521 vaccine doses have been administered.

He added that the target was to ensure that 7.5 million people were fully vaccinated

So far, 530 739 people in the 60+ age group have received their first dose, while only 63 695 people in the 18-34 cohort have gone for their jabs.

Zikalala said they were encouraged by the positive response shown by young people aged 18 and older who had come forward to get vaccinated. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sihle zikalalakwazulu-natalcoronavirushealth
Lottery
R250k for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
26% - 787 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 1257 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
32% - 953 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.39
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.05
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,815.47
+0.1%
Silver
24.22
+1.4%
Palladium
2,448.50
-1.1%
Platinum
1,006.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
71.63
-0.8%
Top 40
60,613
-0.7%
All Share
66,976
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,793
-3.9%
Industrial 25
84,755
+1.6%
Financial 15
14,472
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo