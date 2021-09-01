KZN has third highest number of Covid-19 cases in SA

KwaZulu-Natal has the third highest confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The province has recorded a total of 478 175 cases to date.

KZN also has the fourth highest deaths in the country.

As of Tuesday, the province had recorded 1 982 new cases, bringing the total to 478 175, according to the health department.

"The province is ranked the third highest in terms of the number of laboratory-confirmed cases countrywide, contributing 17% of the cases," the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said in a statement.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng is leading the pack with 905 489 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 485 186.

KwaZulu-Natal also continues to rank the fourth highest in terms of fatalities countrywide, following the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Western Cape.

"The province is contributing 16% (13 552) of the deaths," the statement said.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 77 Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday and the province continued to see a fluctuation in the number of new cases, with declines over the weekends.





The number of daily hospital isolations fluctuates in both the private and public sector, including ICU and patients requiring ventilation.

On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that vaccinations in the province had passed the two million mark.

A total of 2 081 521 vaccine doses have been administered.

He added that the target was to ensure that 7.5 million people were fully vaccinated

So far, 530 739 people in the 60+ age group have received their first dose, while only 63 695 people in the 18-34 cohort have gone for their jabs.

Zikalala said they were encouraged by the positive response shown by young people aged 18 and older who had come forward to get vaccinated.