KZN health MEC concerned about the increase in Covid-19 cases in province

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has raised concerns about the increase in Covid-19 infections in the province.

Simelane says there has been a 20% increase over a seven-day moving average.

On 30 April, 1 724 infections were recorded in KZN.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says the 20% increase in Covid-19 infections over a seven-day moving average recorded in the province is cause for alarm.

In a statement on Sunday, Simelane said 1 724 infections were reported in the province on 30 April.

Of the new confirmed infections, the eThekwini metro accounted for at least 80% of cases, followed by the Umgungundlovu District at 7% and Ilembe at 5%.

The KZN Department of Health said it was the first time in months the new infection threatened to reach the 2 000 mark and the latest figures pushed the seven-day average from 414 to 1 171.

Simelane added:

In terms of our emergency early warning systems, a 10% increase in cases over a seven-day moving average will trigger an alert; while a 20% increase in cases over a seven-day moving average, which is what we've seen, may trigger resurgence.

"So indeed, these latest statistics are of huge concern to us. Clearly, something is happening. At this stage, we're not sure whether this is the fifth wave or not, but these developments are cause for concern.

"That is why we are urging all the people of this province to stay alert, and to practice all the necessary precautions, such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and washing their hands regularly with soap and water or hand sanitiser."

The MEC also noted her concern around the rising number of patients hospitalised for Covid-19.

According to the department, 437 people were currently in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

Of those hospitalised, 47 are in ICU and nine have been ventilated.

Vaccinations

Simelane also reiterated the need for people to get vaccinated.

To date, 2.756 million people have been fully vaccinated, while a total of 4.463 million are yet to get even a single jab.

ALSO READ | Spike in Covid-19 positive cases driven by child infections, no disruptions in schooling

"We are pleading with those who have not been vaccinated to come forward and get the jab. This is for their own good because people who are not vaccinated are more likely to be infected with Covid-19 and more likely to transmit Covid-19 to others," Simelane said.

"They are also at a much higher risk of dying from the infection compared to vaccinated people."

Countrywide

On Friday, News24 reported South Africa had seen an increase in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks, but it remained unclear whether the country is entering the fifth wave.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the new cases clustered in Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape accounted for around 85% of all new cases.

The country saw more than 6 000 new cases on Wednesday, added Phaahla, although this had dropped to 4 146 on Thursday.

The minister added as of 25 April, there had been a 137% increase in new cases compared to seven days prior across the country.

However, the authorities remained uncertain if the spike in Covid-19 numbers was the start of the fifth wave or simply a resurgence caused by increased travel during the Easter long weekend and other religious holidays, News24 reported.





We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.