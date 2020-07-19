7m ago

add bookmark

KZN high school dropout allegedly posed as medical student and treated patients - report

(iStock)
(iStock)
  • A 23-year-old woman reportedly worked as a Wits medical school intern at various health facilities.
  • She allegedly performed numerous medical procedures without any formal training. 
  • The woman has been charged with fraud and is out on bail.

A 23-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman faces a fraud charge after reportedly posing as a medical intern and consulting and treating patients at five hospitals in the province.

The Sunday Times reported that Nokwanda Ndlovu, a high school dropout, claimed to be a Wits University medical student and worked at several facilities between November 2017 and December 2019.

Her first false stint, according to police records, was in 2017 as a medical intern at Benedictine Hospital in Nongoma when she was 20.

The publication reported that she claimed to be an orphan who needed to complete her internship to finish her degree.

It also reported that the woman was arrested for fraud for impersonating a medical intern at Nkandla Hospital, but while she was out on bail, continued her "internship" at a clinic outside Pietermaritzburg.  

ALSO READ | 'Bogus' doctor released on bail, warned not to practise or contact patients

She has also treated patients at Hlengisizwe Community Health Centre. 

One of the nurses who spoke to the publication said they had suspicions about Ndlovu because she did not know how to, among other things, stitch up patients, check blood pressure and insert a catheter.

According to the report, Ndlovu is due to appear in court on 2 September and is out on R1 000 bail, following her last appearance. 

News24 reported in November 2019 that a 24-year-old man was posing as a medical student and was working at Mamelodi Hospital in Gauteng. 

The man started working at the hospital's emergency unit on 20 September last year. He was only caught after his friend reported him, following a fallout between the two.

The Gauteng Department of Health said at the time that the man was able to dupe the hospital by submitting fake documents, purported to be from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

Related Links
Doctor bust 3 times for sick note racket released on bail
Joburg doctor who allegedly illegally prescribed medication for patients arrested
SANDF medics join Cuban doctors to battle Covid-19 in Eastern Cape
Read more on:
durbanhealthfraudcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
19% - 1638 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
43% - 3658 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 3278 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo