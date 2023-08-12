KZN leaders react to Zuma remission: 'Some people are more important than others'





Former president Jacob Zuma is now a free man, thanks to a special remission by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Most political parties and civic leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have denounced Zuma for dodging prison time.

Some are, however, relieved as worries over a July Unrest 2.0 fuelled fears ahead of the Department of Correctional Services announcement on Friday.

While most civic organisations and political leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have denounced former president Jacob Zuma dodging prison time, some say it is a welcomed relief for the ailing province.

Department of Correctional Services acting national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale announced that a decision was taken for Zuma to return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Zuma, however, benefited from a special remission of prison sentences.

This applied to non-violent offenders and was approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma was the first beneficiary of the remission.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the decision for a special remission was to address overcrowding in prison, not to let the former president off the hook.

Zuma was in prison for less than two hours before his release.

News24 canvassed civic leaders in Durban and provincial political heads on the decision.

While political parties lambasted the release of Zuma, civic groups felt there was much to lose from chaos similar to the July unrest of 2021.

Durban in particular suffered from a civil unrest after Zuma was sent to Estcourt Correctional Services after he defied an order of the Constitutional Court to appear at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.

Billions of rand in the city and provincial economy were lost and over 300 people were killed in the unrest.

Anger and relief

DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers, said his immediate reaction was that South Africa had become a banana republic.

"For someone to spend two hours in a reception and then pardoning them, is just absurd. You wonder when we will get to a point of consequence for not complying with the law."

He said there were clear double standards for ANC leaders and Zuma.

He added:

If you or I contravened the law, would we get the same treatment? Just a few hours in the reception area? The answer is no.

ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the rule of law didn't apply to those in power.

"This sets a dangerous precedent that erodes the broader principle of unlawful acts having consequences, evident to all those who face rampant criminality on a daily basis."

But Kody Chetty, a community leader in the Asherville community policing forum, said they were happy no violence would ensue, similar to what unfolded in 2021.

"We are slightly relieved by this news because we were anticipating trouble like the last time.

"We had put plans and structures in place should a similar situation arise, and while we are not completely going to relax, we at least can sigh a deep breath that this news sort of lessens the blow."

Farcical and diabolical

Narendh Ganesh, the head of the Duff Road Civic Association, said the move by Ramaphosa to grant Zuma a remission set a negative precedent "to skirt around the law".

"This is farcical and diabolical in my opinion. It says that some people are more important than others.

"His previous privilege as a former head of state does not confer rights that are any different from any other citizen. He is an

Asad Gaffar, a community leader in Westville, said the July unrest in 2021 was taxing on Durban and its many communities.

"The rule of law applies, and I believe the courts must decide a way forward. But the unrest was also a difficult time for us as community leaders. Some of us were standing [guard] for 20 hours at a time during that period.

"During the unrest, there were threats of violence and a lot of looting that we are still trying to recover from. It was a stressful time for ordinary people."

He said SA should move forward from Zuma and focus on much needed governance.



