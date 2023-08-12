1h ago

Share

KZN leaders react to Zuma remission: 'Some people are more important than others'

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Former president Jacob Zuma is now a free man, thanks to a special remission by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Most political parties and civic leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have denounced Zuma for dodging prison time.
  • Some are, however, relieved as worries over a July Unrest 2.0 fuelled fears ahead of the Department of Correctional Services announcement on Friday.

While most civic organisations and political leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have denounced former president Jacob Zuma dodging prison time, some say it is a welcomed relief for the ailing province.

Department of Correctional Services acting national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale announced that a decision was taken for Zuma to return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Zuma, however, benefited from a special remission of prison sentences.

This applied to non-violent offenders and was approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma was the first beneficiary of the remission.

READ | Jacob Zuma returned to prison – and was released just over an hour later

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the decision for a special remission was to address overcrowding in prison, not to let the former president off the hook.

Zuma was in prison for less than two hours before his release.

News24 canvassed civic leaders in Durban and provincial political heads on the decision.

While political parties lambasted the release of Zuma, civic groups felt there was much to lose from chaos similar to the July unrest of 2021.

Durban in particular suffered from a civil unrest after Zuma was sent to Estcourt Correctional Services after he defied an order of the Constitutional Court to appear at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.

Billions of rand in the city and provincial economy were lost and over 300 people were killed in the unrest.

Anger and relief

DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers, said his immediate reaction was that South Africa had become a banana republic.

"For someone to spend two hours in a reception and then pardoning them, is just absurd. You wonder when we will get to a point of consequence for not complying with the law."

He said there were clear double standards for ANC leaders and Zuma.

He added: 

If you or I contravened the law, would we get the same treatment? Just a few hours in the reception area? The answer is no.

ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the rule of law didn't apply to those in power.

"This sets a dangerous precedent that erodes the broader principle of unlawful acts having consequences, evident to all those who face rampant criminality on a daily basis."

But Kody Chetty, a community leader in the Asherville community policing forum, said they were happy no violence would ensue, similar to what unfolded in 2021.

"We are slightly relieved by this news because we were anticipating trouble like the last time.

"We had put plans and structures in place should a similar situation arise, and while we are not completely going to relax, we at least can sigh a deep breath that this news sort of lessens the blow."

Farcical and diabolical

Narendh Ganesh, the head of the Duff Road Civic Association, said the move by Ramaphosa to grant Zuma a remission set a negative precedent "to skirt around the law".

"This is farcical and diabolical in my opinion. It says that some people are more important than others.

"His previous privilege as a former head of state does not confer rights that are any different from any other citizen. He is an 

READ | 'Nothing political' about Zuma’s release, says Lamola - but 'special remission' timing says otherwise

Asad Gaffar, a community leader in Westville, said the July unrest in 2021 was taxing on Durban and its many communities.

"The rule of law applies, and I believe the courts must decide a way forward. But the unrest was also a difficult time for us as community leaders. Some of us were standing [guard] for 20 hours at a time during that period.

"During the unrest, there were threats of violence and a lot of looting that we are still trying to recover from. It was a stressful time for ordinary people."

He said SA should move forward from Zuma and focus on much needed governance. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of correctional servicesjacob zumakwazulu-nataldurbancrime and courtpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 275 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 2248 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

11 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.95
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.06
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.78
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
912.33
-0.1%
Palladium
1,290.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,913.80
0.0%
Silver
22.69
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.81
+0.5%
Top 40
71,434
-1.1%
All Share
76,974
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,367
-0.5%
Industrial 25
106,097
-1.9%
Financial 15
17,337
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo