KZN man arrested after allegedly stabbing two others over booze

Nicole McCain
iStock

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a fight over booze which resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalisation of another.

On Saturday, Tongaat police were alerted about a body at an informal settlement in La Mercy following the incident.

"It is alleged that three men had an argument over alcohol and two males aged 32 and 36 were stabbed. A 32-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and a 36-year-old was taken to hospital for medical attention," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Police searched the area for the suspect, who was found hiding in a sugarcane field. The suspect was arrested and charged for murder and attempted murder.

The suspect appeared to have been injured after he was assaulted by residents when he tried to flee the scene.

"He was taken to hospital for medical attention. He will appear at the Verulam Magistrate's Court as soon as he is released from hospital," said Mbele.

Read more on:
durbancrime
