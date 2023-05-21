KZN man arrested for allegedly distributing pornographic images with superimposed faces of Ramaphosa, Cele

The Hawks arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with pornographic images, which had superimposed faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Bheki Cele and his wife.



The man was arrested following an investigation into the images, which started circulating in the beginning of May.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase, the images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms.

The man was traced to Azalea in Pietermaritzburg and arrested on Sunday.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, for allegedly contravening the Cyber Crime Act 19 of 2020.



