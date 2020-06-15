KZN man arrested for allegedly shooting his 5-year-old son after fight with the boy's mom

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his 5-year-old son after an argument with the child's mother.

The 31-year-old man appeared in court on Wednesday for attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after he was arrested at his homestead in Mphambanyoni on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that at 20:30 on Tuesday, police received a complaint about a child who had allegedly been shot and wounded by his father. The child sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to hospital.

"It is alleged that the child was shot by his father after a domestic dispute with the mother. The police officers were summoned to the scene, a search was conducted and the suspect was found in possession of two homemade firearms, a revolver and a shotgun with five rounds of ammunition."

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "This is a disturbing incident when we come from Child Protection Week. I am glad the suspect was arrested and the illegal weapons were seized."