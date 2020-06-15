1h ago

add bookmark

KZN man arrested for allegedly shooting his 5-year-old son after fight with the boy's mom

Riaan Grobler
A man has been charged for allegedly shooting his own son.
A man has been charged for allegedly shooting his own son.
iStock

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his 5-year-old son after an argument with the child's mother. 

The 31-year-old man appeared in court on Wednesday for attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after he was arrested at his homestead in Mphambanyoni on Tuesday.

READ | Manhunt launched for 'despicable' robbers who strangled then shot boy

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that at 20:30 on Tuesday, police received a complaint about a child who had allegedly been shot and wounded by his father. The child sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to hospital.

"It is alleged that the child was shot by his father after a domestic dispute with the mother. The police officers were summoned to the scene, a search was conducted and the suspect was found in possession of two homemade firearms, a revolver and a shotgun with five rounds of ammunition."

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "This is a disturbing incident when we come from Child Protection Week. I am glad the suspect was arrested and the illegal weapons were seized."

Read more on:
policekwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
1 person bags R161k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
22% - 78 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 21 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
22% - 78 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
49% - 172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.28
(-0.64)
ZAR/GBP
21.57
(-0.46)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-0.55)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.60)
Gold
1719.95
(-0.68)
Silver
17.12
(-2.05)
Platinum
800.00
(-0.19)
Brent Crude
38.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1911.00
(+0.79)
All Share
52200.55
(-2.68)
Top 40
47864.76
(-2.81)
Financial 15
10442.47
(-3.09)
Industrial 25
71682.46
(-2.26)
Resource 10
47676.10
(-3.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May 2020

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo