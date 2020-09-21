KZN man arrested for allegedly shooting two women in their heads

A KZN man alleged to have killed two women by shooting them in the head, has been arrested.

Their bodies were allegedly dumped next to the road at Eshobeni Reserve

He is to appear in court when he's discharged from hospital where he is being treated for a stab wound.

The 39-year-old man was said to be linked to the discovery of two bodies found next to the road on the Eshobeni Reserve in KwaMbonambi on Saturday.

"The bodies sustained gunshot wounds to the forehead and were found by the members of the community. The investigation conducted at the scene revealed that a bakkie with the driver and two passengers was traveling at Eshobeni area when the two women were dropped by the driver who fired shots towards them," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele alleged.

She said the motive for the killing was yet to be established.

"The driver of the vehicle was traced and found at a local clinic where he was found [with] stab wounds on [the] left arm."

Mbele said the deceased were identified as Neli Mkhwanazi, 35, from Dukuduku Reserve and Zanele Amanda Mbuyazi, 37, from Khondweni Reserve.

Mbele said the man would appear in the KwaMbonambi Magistrate's Court once discharged.