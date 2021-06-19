KZN man dies after collapsing while surfing

A 30-year-old man died after he collapsed while surfing at Alkantstrand Beach in Richards Bay.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), it was called to the scene at 08:58 on Saturday after the man was rescued from the water.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the man was rescued by fellow surfers after he had collapsed and fell unconscious while surfing.

"NSRI Richards Bay duty crew was activated following reports that bystanders CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] efforts were in progress at Alkantstrand Beach.

"Despite extensive CPR efforts, the man was declared deceased," Lambinon added.

His body was transported by the KwaZulu-Natal health department's Forensic Pathology Services while the police have opened an inquest docket.

The NSRI appealed to beachgoers, bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, fisherman and coastal hikers to always have its emergency numbers on their phones.

Members of the public can dial 112 from their cellphones or call the NSRI EOC (24-hour NSRI Emergency Operations Centre) at 087 094 9774.

Efforts to get a comment from the police were unsuccessful. Their comment will be added once received.