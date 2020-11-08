KZN man electrocuted by illegal electricity connection

A KwaZulu-Natal man was killed by an illegal electricity connection on Sunday morning.

A postmortem will be conducted on the body to confirm the cause of death.

The police have opened an inquest docket following the incident.



A KwaZulu-Natal man was electrocuted to death by the exposed wiring of an illegal electrical connection, commonly known as izinyoka.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the incident happened in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Sunday morning.

The discovery of the lifeless body of 27-year-old Preansun Govender was found lying in a trench next to the illegal connection.

Police received an emergency call at 06:00 and responded to the Edmunds Burry Crescent Belvedere incident, said Mbhele.

"The body was taken to the Phoenix government mortuary for a postmortem to be held," she said.

A report of the incident from the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) details that the Tongaat Operations Centre received a call at approximately 04:56 from a passer-by who had made the discovery.

"On arrival, Reaction Officers found the victim in a pathway lying in a ditch on top of illegally connected electricity cables. The cables were leading to an informal settlement on Edmundsbury Street in Flamingo Heights, Tongaat."

RUSA further stated the eThekwini electricity department was called to the scene and, on arrival, disconnected the power.