KZN man in hospital with bite wounds and broken leg after pit bull attack

Nkosikhona Duma
A KZN man is in hospital with bite wounds and a broken leg after a pit bull attack.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • A 45-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being mauled by a pit bull in Phoenix.
  • He allegedly sustained a fracture to his leg.
  • This is the latest known pit bull attack in the country.

A 45-year-old man is being treated in hospital after he was mauled by a pit bull in Phoenix, Durban, on Wednesday.

Private security company head Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the incident took place in Shastri Park.

"Residents contacted the RUSA Phoenix Operations Centre requesting urgent medical attention for the seriously injured pedestrian. According to one caller, the dog was still in the vicinity and was a threat to other individuals," he said.

Balram said that when they found him, the man had multiple bite wounds to his body and legs.

"He also sustained a fracture to his left leg."

He added that their search for the pit bull had yielded no results.

Past cases

The man is the latest known victim of a pit bull attack in the country.

In April, News24 reported that a five-year-old preschooler had succumbed to his injuries in hospital two days after two pit bulls attacked him in a street in Dyamala Village outside Alice in the Eastern Cape on Good Friday.

In the same month, a KZN woman was seriously injured after being attacked by three pit bulls in Seatides while walking home.

READ | Thoko Didiza handed petition with over 139 000 signatures calling for ban on pit bulls

In January, 43-year-old Melitta Sekole died after two pit bulls attacked her in Ga-Makgatho village outside Senwabarwana, Limpopo.

There have been previous calls for the reclassification of pit bulls as "wild animals" and a ban on keeping them as domestic pets.

However, the SPCA has dismissed this as a solution.

It cited "lack of care capacity for animals that live in the wild" among its reasons.


