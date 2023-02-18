KZN man jailed for life for killing his partner after she broke up with him

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of his partner.

He killed her after she ended their relationship and became romantically involved with someone else.

She ended the relationship after he abused her.

Thokoza Maxwell Ndlovu, 38, was involved in an intimate relationship with Phindile Misi Thwala and the couple lived together. Ndlovu had already paid lobola.

However, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Thwala suffered physical and financial abuse in the relationship in October 2021.

"To this end, she applied for a protection order and verbally told Ndlovu that she was ending their relationship. He refused to accept this and continued to harass her," NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

Thwala later became romantically involved with someone else.

On the night she was killed, her new boyfriend worked the nightshift when Ndlovu barged into the house. He dragged her to a field and killed her. She suffered head injuries and bruises on her thighs and knees.

"After killing her, Ndlovu phoned her family and told them about her death. He also phoned her boyfriend and told him that he would kill him too," Ramkisson-Kara added.



He was arrested 10 days later in possession of a firearm and ammunition.



During the court case, Thwala's family members testified with the use of an intermediary because they were too traumatised to face Ndlovu in open court.

The NPA added that Thwala's sister said their family loved and trusted Ndlovu because he cared for Thwala's four children as if they were his own.



Ndlovu was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, eight years for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

He will effectively serve a term of life imprisonment after the court ordered that the sentences be served concurrently.



