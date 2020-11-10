58m ago

KZN man shot, dumped in bushes after alleged robbery

Kaveel Singh
The suspects led police to the location of the victim's body.
Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais
  • Police followed up on the disappearance of a Scottburgh man.
  • They found his home splattered with blood and three vehicles missing.
  • Three suspects were later arrested and led police to the 34-year-old man's body.

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested three men who allegedly robbed, shot and killed a South Coast man who went missing from his home.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on Tuesday said various police units as well as other law enforcement agencies followed up on the 34-year-old man who went missing from his Scottburgh home.

Three of his vehicles were also taken.

"Police arrived at the crime scene and found the house full of blood and three vehicles were taken. Investigations led the team to Umzinto, Mpophomeni and Howick where the victims' three vehicles were recovered. A total of three suspects aged between 21 and 34 were placed under arrest."

Gwala said the suspects led police to the Hlokozi area in Highflats where the man's body was found in the bushes.

"He sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body."

Charges of murder, robbery and kidnapping were opened at Scottburgh police station for further investigation.

The suspects were expected to appear before the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

