1h ago

add bookmark

KZN MEC Ravi Pillay bows out of provincial legislature in wake of Zikalala's resignation

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KZN MEC Ravi Pillay
KZN MEC Ravi Pillay
PHOTO: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • Following the resignation of Sihle Zikalala as KwaZulu-Natal premier, provincial Economic Development and Tourism MEC Ravi Pillay has followed suit.
  • He announced that he would be resigning from his portfolio, as well as the provincial legislature.
  • In a letter to staff, Pillay wished them well and paid tribute to those who assisted him through the unrest, floods, and Covid-19 pandemic.

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development and Tourism MEC Ravi Pillay has announced that he will resign from his portfolio and the provincial legislature.

Pillay's exit followed Sihle Zikalala's resignation last week, after he suffered a humiliating defeat at the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, where he failed to make the list for the provincial executive committee (PEC).

Ravi Pillay with Sihle Zikalala at the Ugu Sports
KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay arriving at the Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre with Sihle Zikalala.

Pillay announced his departure from office in a letter to his staff at the department and thanked them for their service.

In the letter addressed to the head of the department, Pillay said his resignation came after discussions with the ANC.

READ | 'We did not want him to go', say newly elected KZN ANC leaders on Sihle Zikalala stepping down 

"In accordance with discussions with my political party, I have resigned as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and consequently as a member of the executive."

He said his resignation would be tabled at a legislature sitting on Wednesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal government announced that a special sitting of the legislature would take place to formally elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube as premier.

Pillay particularly thanked staff members for their work in the last three years.

"I pay tribute to all those who contributed to navigating and overcoming the challenges of the recent past – Covid-19, the July 2021 unrest, and the 2022 floods.

He said:

We have proved our resilience as a province and given real meaning to KZN rising. There is still much to be done, and I have no doubt that you will be equal to the task.

Pillay also wished the incoming political leadership "the very best". He said he knew that the staff would "continue to give full support to the new leadership of the department".

His resignation came just days after the newly elected ANC provincial leadership, led by Siboniso Duma, announced that Dube-Ncube was the ANC's preferred candidate for premier.

She is expected to be formally sworn in on Wednesday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancsihle zikalalaravi pillaykwazulu-nataldurbanpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 725 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
47% - 3109 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
39% - 2561 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.50
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.95
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.88
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,795.02
+0.0%
Silver
20.51
-0.1%
Palladium
2,210.00
-0.6%
Platinum
935.50
-0.2%
Brent-ruolie
96.31
-0.4%
Top 40
62,897
-1.4%
All Share
69,441
-1.2%
Resource 10
64,586
-0.7%
Industrial 25
84,161
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,639
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo