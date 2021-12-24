36m ago

add bookmark

KZN mother arrested after dangling daughter, 3, out of fifth floor window

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Toddler rescued from 5th storey window (Supplied by Ethekwini)
Toddler rescued from 5th storey window (Supplied by Ethekwini)
  • A three-year-old girl has been rescued after she was dangled out of a 5th floor window by her mother.
  • The mother was arrested and taken into custody.
  • Rescuers abseiled down the building.

A three-year-old girl has been rescued after her mother dangled her out of a fifth floor window in Umbilo on Friday.

According to the Ethekwini metro police department, they were called to assist a complaint about a child being dangled out of a window on Teignmouth Road. 

When they arrived at the scene, the Durban Flying Squad with the assistance of the building's body corporate chairperson, began to engage with the mother through a locked entrance gate. 

"While the rescue team set up a high angle rope system from the eighth floor, to conduct a pick-off grab, the negotiators took over the verbal engagement with the mother, who moved away from the window to talk with the negotiators," Ethekwini district spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said.

She said that with the rescuers in place on the eighth floor window ledge, the mother slammed the door to the passage, cutting off their view of her.

READ | Suspect held as police rescue over 50 young men from home in Joburg

The mother returned to the window and again dangled the girl out of the window while screaming at the rescuers.

toddler
Toddler rescued from 5th storey window (Supplied by Ethekwini)

"The high angle team immediately began to abseil down to the open window while the special task force simultaneously breached the apartment."

The mother and child were both rescued. 

Rhynes said the 36-year old mother was arrested, while her daughter was taken into the care of police negotiators. 

An attempted murder docket was opened at Umbilo police station.

Warrant Officer Dave Steyn from SAPS Durban Search and Rescue said: "Through the professional team work from all units involved, we managed to rescue and save the little girl as well as apprehend the mother. A big thank you to all those involved in the rescue, it is a privilege to work with such dedicated and committed members."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalchild abuse
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.52
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.80
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.56
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Gold
1,808.39
-0.0%
Silver
22.98
+0.4%
Palladium
1,949.82
-0.1%
Platinum
972.28
-0.1%
Brent Crude
76.85
+2.0%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo