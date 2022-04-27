42m ago

KZN mother arrested for allegedly drowning daughter, 4, in bucket

Iavan Pijoos
A mother has been arrested for allegedly drowning her daughter.
A 45-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly drowned her four-year-old daughter in a bucket of water at their home in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed they were alerted to the incident on Tuesday.

"Police proceeded to the said address, and upon arrival, the police met the mother of the child who stated that her child was difficult and troubling her, and she decided to drown the child in a bucket full of water until she stopped moving.

"The child’s hands were also tied with a tape. The little girl was certified dead at the scene," Ngcobo said.

READ | KZN mother arrested after dangling daughter, 3, out of fifth floor window

She said the woman had been charged with murder and was expected to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. 


