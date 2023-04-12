KZN multi-vehicle pileup: Death toll rises to 6, probe into cause of crash under way

The death toll for the deadly multi-vehicle pileup on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to six.

Almost 80 people were injured in the 41-vehicle pileup.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

The investigation into a horror multi-vehicle pileup on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday is still under way, according to Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga.

She visited the scene of the accident on Tuesday and said the death toll had climbed to six - three men and three women.

Five people lost their lives at the scene, between Hilton and Cedara, and the sixth died at Netcare St Anne's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

Almost 80 people were injured.





The minister extended her condolences to the families of those who died.

She also visited those who were injured.

"An investigation is still under way to determine the cause of the accident. A report will be released thereafter," the minister said.

Forty-one vehicles, including eight taxis and five trucks, were involved in the collision, which led to the closure of the road for several hours. Some motorists were stuck for hours.

The uMngeni municipality opened its Town Hall to stranded motorists and passengers so they would have a place to rest overnight.



KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka said investigators had provided an initial briefing, indicating that the road where the accident had occurred, was in a good condition.



