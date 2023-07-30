KZN National Freedom Party councillor, 75, shot dead at her home in Nongoma

A National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the 75-year-old councillor was shot dead at her home in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal at around 01:00.

A relative who survived the attack was in a critical condition.

"The South African Police Service National Task Team on Political Killings has mobilised maximum resources to apprehend suspects behind the killing of an NFP councillor," said Mathe.

The NFP identified the councillor as Ntombenhle Mchunu, who served as an executive member in the council and chairperson of its women's wing.

Police are investigating the murder and attempted murder.



