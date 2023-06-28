KZN pastor shot and killed in church during sermon

A KZN pastor was shot and killed as he was preaching in his church.

John Myaka was killed on Tuesday in full view of congregants.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

A KwaZulu-Natal pastor and councillor was shot and killed as he preached - in full view of congregants at his church.

John Myaka, an African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor in the Umhlathuze Municipality, was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon, at the church based in his home on Amansana Street in the Nseleni Township, Richards Bay.

"It is with deep sorrow and shock that the City of Umhlathuze announces the tragic passing of councillor Myaka, who was also a respected pastor," said the mayor of the municipality, Xolani Ngwezi, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Empangeni police were investigating a case of murder.

"It is alleged that the deceased was at church when he was shot."

Ngwezi spoke highly of Myaka, describing him as an "esteemed member" of the council.

"He played an integral role as part of the coalition government led by the Inkatha Freedom Party. His dedication, commitment and unwavering service to the community will be deeply missed."

READ | Valuables untouched, partner unharmed as eThekwini councillor shot dead

He added that the loss of Myaka was not only a tragedy for his loved ones, "but also for the City of Umhlathuze and its residents, who have lost a diligent and principled representative".

He described Myaka as someone who upheld ethical standards.

"Despite numerous attempts to lure him with bribes and promises of the mayoral position, he remained steadfast in his dedication to serving the community and resisted any form of corruption."

Umhlathuze municipality officials went to visit the family of the late ACDP councillor John Myaka this morning. Myaka, who was also a pastor was shot while on the pulpit in Nseleni yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NAwwoNZQaF — 1KZNTV News (@1KZNtvNews) June 28, 2023

Ngwezi said he was deeply concerned by the circumstances surrounding Myaka's passing.

"Eyewitnesses reported that he was shot by an assailant while in the midst of delivering his sermon. Two other gunmen who were present at the scene quickly fled. The municipality is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies as they investigate this heinous act."



