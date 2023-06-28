1h ago

Share

KZN pastor shot and killed in church during sermon

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Councillor John Myaka, who was also a pastor, was killed in full view of his congregants during a sermon.
Councillor John Myaka, who was also a pastor, was killed in full view of his congregants during a sermon.
Bongani Gina
  • A KZN pastor was shot and killed as he was preaching in his church.
  • John Myaka was killed on Tuesday in full view of congregants.
  • Police are investigating a case of murder.

A KwaZulu-Natal pastor and councillor was shot and killed as he preached - in full view of congregants at his church.

John Myaka, an African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor in the Umhlathuze Municipality, was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon, at the church based in his home on Amansana Street in the Nseleni Township, Richards Bay.

"It is with deep sorrow and shock that the City of Umhlathuze announces the tragic passing of councillor Myaka, who was also a respected pastor," said the mayor of the municipality, Xolani Ngwezi, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Empangeni police were investigating a case of murder.

"It is alleged that the deceased was at church when he was shot."

Ngwezi spoke highly of Myaka, describing him as an "esteemed member" of the  council.

"He played an integral role as part of the coalition government led by the Inkatha Freedom Party. His dedication, commitment and unwavering service to the community will be deeply missed."

READ | Valuables untouched, partner unharmed as eThekwini councillor shot dead

He added that the loss of Myaka was not only a tragedy for his loved ones, "but also for the City of Umhlathuze and its residents, who have lost a diligent and principled representative".

He described Myaka as someone who upheld ethical standards.

"Despite numerous attempts to lure him with bribes and promises of the mayoral position, he remained steadfast in his dedication to serving the community and resisted any form of corruption."

Ngwezi said he was deeply concerned by the circumstances surrounding Myaka's passing.

"Eyewitnesses reported that he was shot by an assailant while in the midst of delivering his sermon. Two other gunmen who were present at the scene quickly fled. The municipality is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies as they investigate this heinous act."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
acdpjohn myakakwazulu-nataldurbancrime and courtspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a holidaymaker, would you still visit Durban despite several sewage-related beach closures?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there are other attractions
11% - 262 votes
No, the situation is off-putting
89% - 2174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.68
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.61
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.38
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
912.26
+0.1%
Palladium
1,238.75
-2.7%
Gold
1,911.97
-0.1%
Silver
22.83
-0.1%
Brent Crude
72.26
-2.7%
Top 40
69,603
+0.4%
All Share
74,831
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,814
-1.3%
Industrial 25
105,307
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,733
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

8h ago

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

8h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo