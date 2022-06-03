1h ago

KZN pensioner defends herself from alleged rapist by hacking him with a panga

An elderly woman defended herself from her alleged rapist by hacking him with a panga.
André Damons
  • An elderly woman defended herself from her alleged rapist with a panga.
  • The suspect has since been transferred to hospital and is under police watch.
  • Police are investigating a case of attempted rape and grievous bodily harm.

An elderly woman defended herself from an alleged rapist when he forced his way into her house in KwaZulu-Natal by hacking him with a panga.

Neighbours later came to her defence and the man was arrested.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the incident happened on 27 May.

According to Gwala, the suspect  had made his way to the victim's house in the afternoon.

"An unknown male entered her place of residence, strangled her, assaulted and tried to rape her."

Gwala said the 62-year-old managed to defend herself with a bush knife and hacked the 42-year-old suspect.

She said the victim called for help from her neighbours, who then came to her rescue.

The suspect, who was injured in the attack, is in hospital under police guard.

"Charges of burglary, attempted rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm are being investigated by Ndwedwe police," Gwala said. 

